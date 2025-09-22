Rise in H-1B fee likely to hit OPT plan for Indian students: Experts

The Trump administration’s decision to introduce a $100,000 one-time fee on new H-1B visa applications will likely affect students who want to work in the United States (US) through the ‘Optional Practical Training’ (OPT) framework, according to industry experts.

Calling OPT a bridge between study and employment, Ritesh Jain, cofounder of visa counselling company LaunchEd, said the framework is particularly important for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) students from India.

If H-1B visas become harder to secure, the OPT period would merely become a temporary stopgap rather than a pathway to stable employment.

“This adds pressure on students to maximise their short-work authorisation window, often leading to intense competition for roles. For many, the anxiety is not about finding work immediately after graduation, but about what comes after the OPT period expires,” he added.

Students studying in the US typically hold an F-1 visa, which allows them to pursue academic studies, but does not permit to work. The OPT is a temporary employment that is directly related to an F-1 student’s major area of study. Eligible students can apply for up to 12 months of OPT employment authorisation, which is extendable. After completing their studies, some F-1 students apply for H-1B visas to transition into skilled work roles in the US. Saurabh Arora, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at University Living, said that the US administration’s decision on H-1B visas will inevitably shape how Indian students plan their education and careers.

“The immediate impact of the H-1B fee hike does not fall on the OPT pathway itself, since OPT is tied to student visas rather than work visas. But because OPT has always been seen as the natural bridge to the H-1B, the psychology around it will change,” he added. Arora stated that for many Indian students, OPT may now be treated less as a stepping stone to long-term employment in the US and more as a standalone opportunity to gain international work experience. “Students will need to deliberate more on how to use it -- by choosing programmes in high-demand STEM areas, securing internships that convert into strong OPT roles, and building profiles that convince employers to invest despite higher H-1B costs,” he added.

Neha Chaturvedi, assistant professor at Alliance School of Law, said the focus might shift towards research, higher studies, fellowship and entrepreneurship. “There will also be a spike in the demand for cutting-edge skills such as AI, fintech and cloud computing, leading to increased competition for few international pre-placement offers,” she said. With Republican Senator Jim Banks introducing a private bill to end the OPT framework, experts believed that the administration may also move to change the OPT programme. This comes at a time when there is uncertainty over F, M and J student visas following scrutiny of social media posts of all visa applicants.

While it is still early, Indian students have expressed both concern and caution. “For many families, the US dream is built not just on world-class education but also on the possibility of working there after graduation. When the H-1B suddenly becomes costlier and harder to secure, students naturally begin questioning the long-term value of their investment,” Arora said. However, visa consultants are not seeing students abandoning their US plans overnight, as admissions cycles move slowly. Jain added that students who are deeply committed to the US institutions are still proceeding, but are more cautious and asking detailed questions about post-study opportunities.