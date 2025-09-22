A steep $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications, announced by the Trump administration and now in effect, has unsettled Indian doctors and nurses hoping to work in the United States.

Right after Trump's announcement of H-1B visa fee hike, Nicholas Mark, a Seattle-based pulmonologist, wrote on X, “This will be absolutely devastating in the medical field. About 30 per cent of residents are international medical graduates and 10,000 of 43,000 residency spots are filled by doctors with H-1B visas. No hospital will pay a 100,000 fee for a 55,000 resident salary.”

But they may be spared, as healthcare professionals could fall under a national interest exemption, even as hospitals and employers weigh the economics of hiring foreign-trained workers.

Exemptions in national interest Immigration attorney Sukanya Raman, country head at Davies and Associates law firm, explained that the proclamation leaves room for flexibility. “Doctors and nurses, and other health care workers, if need arises may be exempt from the fee,” she told Business Standard. She recalled how panic spread among H-1B workers right after the announcement. “Just after the fee hike announcement, I got a call from a client who is in India at the moment but works in the US on H-1B visa. He wanted to know if he should book his flight for the US immediately. I told him to wait and see how things pan out,” she told Business Standard. “That was a good thing, as the White House later clarified that the fee would apply only to new visas and not existing ones. Most importantly, healthcare has historically been recognised as national interest.”

What the proclamation says The proclamation, titled “Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers”, spells out conditions under which the Secretary of Homeland Security can waive the fee. Under Section 1(c), the Secretary has discretion to exempt: An individual alien All aliens working for a specific company All aliens in a particular industry This is possible if hiring them is considered in the national interest of the United States and does not threaten its security or welfare. That discretion is broad. For example, shortages of physicians in rural areas or the need for foreign specialists in medical research could justify an exemption.

Precedent from 2020 restrictions Healthcare has in the past been treated as a matter of national interest. In June 2020, Trump signed Proclamation 10052, suspending entry for several categories of nonimmigrant workers, including H-1B, H-2B, L-1 and certain J visas. The suspension was framed as protecting US jobs during the Covid-19 downturn, but exemptions were granted where foreign workers were deemed necessary. At that time, the Departments of State and Homeland Security clarified who qualified. Categories included: 1. Doctors and nurses coming to treat Covid-19 patients or working in areas of acute medical shortage 2. Medical researchers focusing on Covid-19 or other public health diseases