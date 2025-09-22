Trump 'Gold Card' visa: America's image at risk as elitism overtakes talent

The Trump administration has announced a new “Gold Card” visa programme, offering residency options priced between $1 million and $5 million. The scheme introduces three categories: the Trump Gold Card and Trump Platinum Card for individuals, and the Trump Corporate Gold Card for businesses. Officials say it is intended to take the place of employment-based visas that once catered to professors, scientists, artists and athletes.

However, immigration experts warn the plan may not withstand legal scrutiny and could mark a shift away from America’s merit-based system.

Legal concerns over executive power

“The President does not have the authority to ignore or override an act of Congress, including the Immigration and Nationality Act,” Andri Boiko, founder and CEO of advisory firm Garant IN told Business Standard. “Any attempt to replace or fundamentally alter visa categories like EB-5 or EB-1 by executive order alone is almost certain to trigger lawsuits and potential injunctions.”

Prashant Ajmera, founder of Ajmera Law Group, said the scheme leaves major questions unanswered. “Citizenship is not handed out to anybody, anywhere in the world, including in the US. So how will they create something called ‘corporate immigration’? If a company invests $2 million, who gets the citizenship? Executives? CEOs? The company itself? Nobody knows.” How the cards are structured The details released so far outline three options: Trump Gold Card Target: Individuals Price: $1 million Process: Application with non-refundable fee, vetting by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Benefit: Approved holders can live across all 50 states and territories

Trump Platinum Card Target: Individuals Price: $5 million Process: Registration and vetting by the Department of Homeland Security (yet to begin) Benefit: Permission to spend up to 270 days in the US without tax on non-US income Trump Corporate Gold Card Target: Companies hiring foreign workers Price: $2 million plus annual maintenance fee Process: Vetting by the Department of Homeland Security Benefit: Transferable between employees with a fee But while the administration is presenting these options as a bold new pathway, experts argue they serve only a narrow slice of the global population. Limited to the ultra-wealthy

“At $1–2 million price points, the Gold Card programme is accessible to an extremely narrow slice of the global population,” said Sukanya Raman, immigration attorney and country head at Davies and Associates. She noted it is mostly open to: 1. Executives and financiers in developed economies 2. Heirs of wealthy families in emerging markets like India, China or the Gulf states 3. Political elites or natural resource magnates in developing nations “Only wealthy global citizens—business owners, entrepreneurs, international investors, and multi-millionaire families—are realistically able to spend $1–2 million outright for a green card,” she told Business Standard.

Clash with existing visa categories Boiko explained that the Gold Card will sit within the framework of existing employment-based green card categories, particularly EB-1 and EB-2. But argues it risks crowding out skilled professionals. “The Trump Gold Card visa does not add new green cards on top of the existing annual limits; it is intended to replace EB-1 and EB-2 visas, with 80,000 Gold Cards allocated,” Boiko explained. Ajmera pointed out that the order itself is only a few paragraphs long. “The proclamation is barely 10 lines. It simply says secretaries will coordinate on execution. No details,” he said.

EB-5 continues, for now Piyush Gupta, Vice President for India and the Middle East at CanAm Enterprises, stressed that the long-running EB-5 investor programme remains in place. “Unlike EB-5, the Gold Card is structured as a donation, not an investment tied to job creation. EB-5 continues under the Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, which runs until September 30, 2027,” he told Business Standard. But he added that the Gold Card remains unworkable until agencies draw up rules within the next 90 days. Shut-out for skilled professionals Critics also warn of a wider effect on professionals. “Software engineers, doctors, professors, and researchers don’t have $1 million in liquid assets. Even successful workers would need decades to build that wealth,” said Boiko.