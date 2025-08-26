Home / Immigration / Russia visa: 1 million Indians set for new job opportunities beyond UK, US

Russia visa: 1 million Indians set for new job opportunities beyond UK, US

Russian companies are recruiting Indians in construction, machinery and electronics, as Moscow faces a workforce gap and consular demand rises

Russia, Moscow
Red Square in Moscow, Russian Federation. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Want to move beyond the UK, US and Canada, which have now become less welcoming for Indians? Russian companies are opening doors in sectors from construction to high-end machinery.
 
Indian envoy signals growing demand
 
According to Vinay Kumar, India’s ambassador to Russia, firms are increasingly recruiting Indians, especially in machinery and electronics. Speaking to the TASS news agency, he said the workload of consular services has risen as more Indians take up these opportunities.
 
“At a broader level, there is a manpower requirement in Russia, and India has skilled manpower. So at present, within the framework of Russian regulations, laws and quotas, the companies are hiring Indians,” said Kumar.
 
“Most of the people who have come are in the construction and textile sectors,” he added, but noted that demand in machinery and electronics is now increasing.
 
The envoy also underlined how consular work is expanding. “When people come and leave, they need consular services to extend passports, childbirth, say for example, and loss of passport and those kinds, basically consular services,” he said.
 
Ural factories eye Indian workers
 
Andrey Besedin, head of the Ural Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told PTI, “As far as I know, by the end of the year, 1 million specialists from India will come to Russia, including the Sverdlovsk region. A new Consulate General is opening in Yekaterinburg, which will deal with these issues.”
 
Sverdlovsk, whose capital is Yekaterinburg, houses heavy industries and the military-industrial complex, including Uralmash and Ural Wagon Zavod, maker of the T-90 tank. Besedin said factories were struggling to fill positions because “some workers are deployed in the military operation in Ukraine, and young people do not go to factories.”
 
Early arrivals and future quotas
 
Indian workers first arrived in Russian regions in 2024, starting at Kaliningrad’s Za Rodinu fish processing complex, which faced a labour shortage. Russia’s Ministry of Labour forecasts a workforce deficit of 3.1 million by 2030. To address this, it plans to raise the quota for qualified foreign workers by 1.5 times in 2025, allowing 0.23 million people.
 
Russian work visa options
 
Russia issues different categories of visas for employment:
 
Single-entry work visa for short-term assignments
Multiple-entry work visa for long-term jobs
Highly qualified specialist visa (HQS visa) for professionals
Work patent for self-employed individuals
 
Processing times vary from 5 to 30 business days depending on the visa type and consulate. Applicants usually need:
 
< A completed form and valid passport
< Passport-sized photographs
< A work invitation from the employer
< A medical certificate
< Proof of qualifications
< In some cases, an employment agreement
 
Expedited services may be available for an additional fee.
 
Embassy warning on visa fraud
 
The Indian embassy has cautioned job seekers not to fall prey to fraudulent agents. “A number of instances have come to the notice of this Mission in which Indian nationals are offered tourist or business visas by some agents in India, with a promise for a job in Russia,” the advisory reads.
 
It added that such visas do not allow employment and cannot be converted to work permits after arrival.
 
Growing Indian community in Russia
 
Per Indian Embassy estimates, about 14,000 Indians currently live in Russia, along with 1,500 Afghan nationals of Indian origin. The community includes professionals, students and skilled workers.
 
 < Around 4,500 Indian students are studying medical and technical subjects
 < About 90 per cent are in medical universities across the country
 < Others pursue engineering, aeronautical design, computer science, transport technology, agriculture and business management

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canada visas in August: Indian visitor takes 45 days, work permit 7 weeks

Immigrants a problem? ECB chief says foreign workers kept Europe growing

US immigration visa fee hike: Costs rise by up to 600% in some categories

Got a US Visa rejection? Here's how to tell if it is temporary or final

India Post suspends US services: What it means for students, families

Topics :RussiaBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story