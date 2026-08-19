She had a US green card for 13 years. Why was ICE still able to detain her?

Two separate ICE detention cases involving Indian-origin immigrants — including a US green-card holder who has lived in the country for nearly three decades — are drawing attention as immigration enforcement intensifies under the Trump administration.

One case involves Pritesh Walia, a New Delhi-born jazz guitarist, composer and educator who was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after returning to Los Angeles earlier this month.

The other involves Venkata Vasamsetty, an Indian-origin grandmother and lawful permanent resident who has held a US green card since 2013. She was detained by ICE on August 11 while attending a scheduled check-in in North Carolina, according to reporting and an account shared by her family.

Who is Pritesh Walia and why was he detained? Walia is a New Delhi-born jazz guitarist, composer and educator who is currently based in Los Angeles. His professional biography says he studied at the Musicians Institute College of Contemporary Music, Berklee College of Music and the New England Conservatory. He has performed internationally and worked as an educator, including appearances at the Panama Jazz Festival. According to a statement posted on his Instagram account, Walia was detained by ICE after returning to Los Angeles on August 2 and was taken to the Adelanto ICE Processing Center. His phone was reportedly confiscated.

He subsequently spent 14 days in ICE custody before being released on bond, according to his post-release account. His immigration case remains ongoing. The more unusual case: a green-card holder detained at an ICE check-in Vasamsetty's case has attracted particular attention because she is a lawful permanent resident, commonly known as a green-card holder. According to her family's account, she has lived in the US for nearly 30 years, has held a green card since 2013 and works with special-needs students in North Carolina. She has two children and two grandchildren who are US citizens. Her daughter, Yashaswini Vasamsetty, is herself an immigration attorney, according to her professional profile.

The family's account says Vasamsetty travelled to India in 2022 to care for an ill parent. Her stay was extended after she became ill, including with COVID-19, and she returned to the US in February 2023. That extended absence subsequently became an issue in immigration proceedings. According to the family's account, immigration authorities questioned whether she had abandoned her permanent-resident status after the lengthy trip. She contested that allegation and the immigration judge terminated the removal proceedings in May 2026. Despite that, she continued appearing for scheduled ICE check-ins and was detained at one such appointment on August 11. Her family says the government subsequently initiated new proceedings based on the earlier entry.

Her family has since launched a public campaign seeking her release. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, legal permanent residents, including green-card holders, who spend more than 180 days outside the country can face additional scrutiny upon reentry, including examination of whether they maintained US residency and intended to keep the US as their permanent home. Can a green-card holder actually be detained by ICE? Yes. A green card is not the same as US citizenship. Lawful permanent residents have substantial protections, but their status can be challenged in certain circumstances, including certain criminal convictions, immigration violations or allegations that they abandoned permanent residence.

USCIS itself says that permanent residents can travel outside the US, but the length and circumstances of an overseas trip can be relevant to whether the government believes the person abandoned their permanent residence. Factors include the length and purpose of the trip, the person's intention to return to the US and their continuing ties to the country. The agency also states that a lawful permanent resident returning after being outside the US for more than 180 continuous days can be treated as seeking admission and face additional immigration scrutiny. This does not mean that spending more than 180 days abroad automatically cancels a green card.

Instead, it can change the legal framework under which the person is inspected when returning to the US. "Trips longer than 180 days can trigger questions about whether you abandoned your residency, and absences over a year can be treated as abandonment. If you expect to be gone more than six months, file Form I-131 for a reentry permit before you leave," said immigration law firm Rivas & Associates. USCIS specifically warns that even an absence of between six months and one year can raise abandonment questions if other evidence indicates that the person did not intend to maintain the US as their permanent home.

Why Vasamsetty's seven-month India trip matters This is the part that Indian green-card holders should pay attention to. A person may have a perfectly legitimate reason for spending several months in India — caring for an elderly parent, dealing with a family emergency or undergoing medical treatment. But the reason for the trip and evidence showing continued US ties can become important if immigration authorities question whether the person intended to maintain permanent residence. USCIS says officers can consider factors including: Family ties in the US

Employment or education in the US

Property ownership or rental in the US

The purpose of the overseas trip

The person's intent to return

The overall length of the absence The cases come amid sharp intensification of immigration enforcement in President Donald Trump's second term, which has made deportations and tighter immigration controls a policy priority.