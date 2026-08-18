US immigration backlog hits 11.3 mn, wait times and denials rise

US immigration applicants face a tough processing environment, with the backlog of applications and petitions at US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) rising to 11.3 million in the first quarter of FY26. For Indian applicants, the development is significant because many depend on employment-based immigration routes that were already facing lengthy waits.

The latest figures, analysed by the American Immigration Council (AIC) using USCIS data, show that the agency is taking longer to clear pending cases while denial rates have also increased across several categories.

USCIS backlog rises despite fewer applications

The number of pending USCIS cases increased from 9.7 million in FY2025 Q1 to 11.3 million in FY2026 Q1, a rise of about 16.5 per cent.

This happened even though USCIS received fewer applications. Receipts fell 33.6 per cent from a year earlier, while the number of cases completed dropped by an even larger 40.8 per cent. In other words, USCIS processed fewer cases than the number it received. The agency completed about 86 applications for every 100 it received during the quarter. This was the 11th consecutive quarter in which the processing ratio remained below one, according to the AIC's analysis. That imbalance is important because a lower number of new applications does not necessarily reduce the backlog if the agency is completing cases even more slowly.

Average waiting time nearly doubles The slowdown is also visible in the estimated time required to clear the existing backlog. The AIC estimates that the average backlog clearance time across USCIS forms increased from 9.4 months in FY2025 Q1 to 18.6 months in FY2026 Q1. Some categories have seen much more severe deterioration. For example, the estimated clearance time for Form I-485 adjustment of status applications filed by asylees increased from 7.7 months to 70.6 months. Employment authorisation documents have also been affected. The backlog for Form I-765, which is used to apply for employment authorisation, increased by about 446,650 cases, or 38 per cent, during the period.

For applicants waiting for work permits while their immigration applications are being processed, such delays can affect their ability to work and plan their finances. Rejection rates rise in employment categories The increase in pending cases is accompanied by a rise in denial rates. Across USCIS applications and petitions, the overall denial rate increased from 8.9 per cent in FY2025 Q1 to 12.2 per cent in FY2026 Q1. Some employment-based categories recorded substantially higher increases: EB-1 petitions: denial rate rose from 13.9 per cent to 30.1 per cent. EB-1A extraordinary ability: denial rate increased from 25.3 per cent to 52.5 per cent.

EB-2 National Interest Waiver: denial rate rose from 37.3 per cent to 57.4 per cent. These categories are relevant to Indian professionals, particularly highly skilled workers, researchers, doctors, entrepreneurs and other applicants seeking employment-based permanent residence in the US. Why Indian applicants need to pay attention The latest USCIS figures do not mean that every Indian applicant will face a denial or a wait of almost 19 months. Processing times vary considerably depending on the form, category and individual case. However, the figures point to a broader processing slowdown at a time when Indian employment-based applicants already face significant uncertainty around US permanent residence.