The American dream just got pricier: US proposes 75% citizenship fee hike

For millions of immigrants pursuing the American dream, becoming a US citizen could soon come with a much steeper price tag.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday proposed raising the filing fee for Form N-400, the application used to obtain US citizenship through naturalisation, to $1,330 from the current $760 — a nearly 75% increase. The proposal would also eliminate reduced-fee options and fee waivers currently available to many lower-income applicants.

If implemented, the changes would mark one of the largest increases in citizenship application costs in recent years and could significantly affect immigrants, including thousands of Indians who become eligible for US citizenship every year after obtaining permanent residency.

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The Department of Homeland Security released a new naturalization proposal on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in new citizenship fees.

If implemented, the new rule from DHS’s US Citizenship and Immigration Services would mean applicants would foot a $1,330 bill for paper filings and $1,280 for online applications.

This would entail fee increases of 75% and 80%, respectively. The previous USCIS rule from 2024 established a $760 fee for paper naturalization application requests and $710 for online requests. In 2016, it cost applicants $595 to apply for naturalization.

To put it in perspective, the filing fee for the N-400 naturalisation application would increase from $760 to $1,330. That's an increase of $570 per applicant.

The proposal would also:

Eliminate the reduced filing fee currently available to certain applicants with household incomes below prescribed thresholds.

Eliminate fee waivers for Form N-400.

Increase the fee for Form N-336 (Request for Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings) to $1,475 from $830.