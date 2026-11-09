Trump admits US immigration crackdown was 'too tough' after poll defeat

In an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes, US President Donald Trump said his deportation policy might have been "too tough", particularly because it affected people who had entered the US illegally but were subsequently working, paying taxes and contributing to the economy.

"I think it was too tough. I think it might be too tough," Trump said in the interview, which was recorded on Friday and broadcast on Sunday, according to PTI.

His remarks come after Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections, dealing a major electoral setback to the Republican Party. Voters expressed dissatisfaction with the administration's handling of immigration, the economy, the Iran war and rising living costs.

Trump acknowledges impact on working immigrants Trump said his immigration crackdown had helped and hurt his political standing. While he believed voters had given him high marks for securing the US border and deporting people involved in criminal activities, he acknowledged that the policy had also affected people with jobs and no other serious violations. He pointed to immigrants working in sectors such as landscaping and hospitality, arguing that some Americans believed such workers should be allowed to remain if they were contributing to society and paying taxes. "Now, there is a large part of the country that thinks that they should be put out. And there's a large part of the country that thinks that they should be allowed to stay if they're good people working in a landscaping company, or working in a hotel, or doing something," he said.

The comments could be significant for Indian nationals, particularly technology professionals, who have faced uncertainty over US immigration policies. The Trump administration's tougher approach to immigration has affected foreign workers through increased scrutiny and enforcement measures. However, Trump's remarks do not amount to an announcement of any change in deportation rules, visa policies or work authorisations. Stephen Miller's appointment raises questions There are also questions about how far Trump is willing to reconsider his immigration approach. Soon after recording the interview, the president appointed Stephen Miller as his Chief of Staff. Miller is known for his hard-line views on immigration and has been closely associated with Trump's restrictive immigration agenda.

The appointment has raised doubts about whether the administration will substantially change course despite the president's acknowledgement that its approach may have been excessive. Trump also defended his record on border security, saying he believed he had received an A+ for closing the border and high marks for removing people he described as criminals. Immigration among factors behind Republican defeat Trump attributed the Republicans' electoral setback to several issues, including the Iran war and rising petrol prices. He also cited what he described as growing hostility towards Israel. "They didn't like the war. They didn't like the fact that gasoline went up," he said.