Trump's $5 mn 'Gold Card' visa site now live for US permanent residency

US President Donald Trump is set to launch a new investor visa scheme that promises permanent residency in return for a $5 million investment in the United States. On June 12, 2025, a government-backed website — https://trumpcard.gov — went live, inviting foreign nationals to join the waitlist. The programme is being promoted as the ‘Trump Card’, and features a shiny gold card with Trump's face prominently displayed.

“FOR FIVE MILLION $DOLLARS, THE TRUMP CARD IS COMING!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World.”

What is the Trump Card? Originally announced in February, the ‘Trump Card’ is described by Trump as “somewhat like a green card, but at a higher level of sophistication.” It promises investors a fast-track to US permanent residency and a path to citizenship, although the details of that path have not yet been made public. “We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that’s going to give you green card privileges, plus it’s going to be a route to citizenship,” Trump said earlier this year. “Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card.”

The website collects basic information such as name, location, email, and whether the application is individual or business-backed. Interest from wealthy Indians US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit 2025, said the Trump Card could be especially appealing to affluent Indian nationals. “I expect the Trump Card will create really an enormous opportunity for people to have the ability to come to America,” said Lutnick. “We are going to be incredibly successful in India.” The US government has not yet clarified whether the new programme will run alongside or replace the current EB-5 scheme.

What happens to EB-5? The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, established by Congress, allows foreign nationals to obtain green cards by investing $1.8 million in a US business, or $900,000 in high-unemployment areas. The investment must also lead to the creation of at least 10 American jobs. In addition to the capital, applicants must pay administrative and legal fees ranging from $100,000 to $200,000. The programme is currently authorised through September 30, 2027, under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022. “From its inception, the EB-5 program has been legislated by Congress,” said Piyush Gupta, vice president for India and the Middle East at CanAm Enterprises. “Any changes to the program would require congressional approval.”

The American International Lawyers Association raised similar concerns. “As a matter of law, it is important to remember that the President cannot unilaterally end or change the EB-5 program,” the group wrote in a March blog post. Legal pushback The Trump administration has claimed the ‘Gold Card’ does not require Congressional approval as it is not granting citizenship directly. However, legal experts have pushed back, saying any overhaul of EB-5 or a similar new route must be legislated. Reuters reported that the US state department’s legal team flagged a “high risk” that the new visa could be rejected by the Office of Management and Budget or challenged in court.