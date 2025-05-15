Trump calls US a 'stupid country' over birthright citizenship for illegals

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday weighed in on an upcoming Supreme Court case concerning birthright citizenship in that country, urging the court to recognise that the constitutional right to citizenship was never intended for children born in the US to foreign nationals who are in the country illegally or on temporary visas.

The US Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case later today.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said: “Big case today in the United States Supreme Court. Birthright Citizenship was not meant for people taking vacations to become permanent Citizens of the United States of America, and bringing their families with them, all the time laughing at the ‘SUCKERS’ that we are!”

The US President went on to argue that the current birthright citizenship policy benefits drug cartels, which he claimed “love it”. He wrote, “The United States of America is the only country in the World that does this, for what reason, nobody knows — but the drug cartels love it! … We are, for the sake of being politically correct, a STUPID Country."

Also Read

Trump also suggested the policy was originally designed for the children of slaves, not for immigrants living in the country without legal status. also suggested the policy was originally designed for the children of slaves, not for immigrants living in the country without legal status.

“As conclusive proof, the Civil War ended in 1865, the Bill went to Congress less than a year later, in 1866, and was passed shortly after that. It had nothing to do with Illegal Immigration for people wanting to SCAM our Country… What we had were the BABIES OF SLAVES," Trump added.

He further said: “Please explain this to the Supreme Court of the United States.”

Case before US Supreme Court

Trump’s comments come as the US Supreme Court considers a case that could affect how much power federal judges have to block presidential actions. The case stems from legal challenges to an executive order Trump signed in January, which declared that children born in the US to undocumented immigrants or those on temporary visas would no longer be granted citizenship at birth.

Federal judges in Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington state blocked the order, ruling it went against the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. Now, the Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to limit such court orders so they apply only to the individuals involved in the lawsuit and only within the specific court’s jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General John Sauer, representing the administration, said in court documents that “The need for this court's intervention has become urgent as universal injunctions have reached tsunami levels.” He argued that wide-reaching court rulings interfere with the executive branch’s ability to carry out its policies.

Trump blames 'radical left judges'

ALSO READ: US tariffs may pressure FY26 margins, warns Arvind Ltd, delays capex plans Trump also criticised judges who block national policies through court orders, saying in another Truth Social post: “These judges want to assume the Powers of the Presidency, without having to attain 80 million votes.”

His administration claims that such wide-ranging rulings create legal confusion and encourage “judge shopping,” where plaintiffs choose courts believed to be sympathetic to their cause. This tactic has become more common, particularly in conservative challenges to policies introduced under former President Joe Biden.

Groups opposing Trump’s executive order, including CASA and ASAP, argue that nationwide court orders are needed to ensure consistent citizenship rights across the country.

Although the current case focuses on the powers of federal courts, many legal experts believe the larger question — whether a president can end birthright citizenship without Congress — will likely return to the Supreme Court in the future.