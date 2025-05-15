H-1B visa 2026 registrations fall 27% as US tightens rules for immigrants

The number of H-1B visa registrations for the financial year 2026 dropped sharply compared to the previous year, according to new data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

USCIS reported a 26.9 per cent decline in eligible registrations — from 470,342 for FY2025 to 343,981 for FY2026. The total number of individuals seeking new H-1B visas also fell. There were approximately 336,000 eligible unique beneficiaries this year, down from around 423,000 last year.

Fewer multiple entries, similar number of employers

The number of registrations made on behalf of beneficiaries with multiple submissions also saw a dramatic fall — from 47,314 in FY2025 to just 7,828 this year.

The agency attributed this drop to changes made to the selection process. “We implemented the beneficiary-centric selection process under the final rule ‘Improving the H-1B Registration Selection Process and Program Integrity’,” USCIS said in a statement.

The number of employers who submitted registrations remained largely steady — around 57,600 for FY2026 compared to 52,700 last year.

Break-up of figures over the years

USCIS shared historical data comparing registration volumes across the past six years:

FY2021: 274,237

FY2022: 308,613

FY2023: 483,927

FY2024: 780,884

FY2025: 479,953

FY2026: 358,737

For FY2026, only an average of 1.01 registrations were filed per beneficiary, indicating fewer duplicate filings. This was slightly lower than the 1.06 average in the previous year.

Steps taken against misuse

USCIS said the tighter process helped reduce fraudulent filings. “There were far fewer attempts to gain an unfair advantage than in prior years,” it said. It reiterated that petitioners must truthfully attest to each registration being for a legitimate job offer and that they haven’t colluded with others to increase selection odds.

If a registration is found to contain false details or incorrect passport or travel document information, it can be invalidated. The agency said it may deny or revoke petitions submitted using false attestations and refer the matter to law enforcement.

“Based on evidence from the FY2023 and FY2024 H-1B cap seasons, we have undertaken extensive fraud investigations, denied and revoked petitions accordingly, and continue to make law enforcement referrals,” USCIS said.

The agency added that it will review FY2025 and FY2026 data to identify any misuse of the new selection system.

For those not selected

Applicants who did not make it through the first round of selection are still in the system. USCIS may conduct a second lottery depending on how many petitions are eventually filed. In FY2024, there were two rounds of selections, whereas FY2023 had only one.

Other options for those not selected include:

* Reapplying during the next year’s H-1B cycle

* Considering other visa categories such as L-1 (intra-company transfer), O-1 (individuals with extraordinary ability), or extending F-1 OPT (for students)

* Continuing employment in a different country under the same company, if it is a multinational

Indians continued to make up the largest share of H-1B beneficiaries. In FY2023, 68,825 initial visas (58 per cent) and over 210,000 extensions (79 per cent) went to Indian nationals. Applicants from China received 16,094 initial H-1B visas and 29,250 extensions. Data for FY2024 and FY2025 by country is yet to be released.