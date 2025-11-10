'People reported me to ICE': Indian creator leaves US after threats

Anti-India rhetoric appears to be gaining traction across right-wing circles in the United States, with conservative influencers fuelling a wave of hostility against Indian immigrants, workers, and students. Amid this growing tension, an Indian content creator has said she was forced to leave the US and return to India after facing racism, hate, and threats in New York City.

‘People reported me to ICE and sent threats’

Tanvi Jhansi Rajgarhia, who had been creating comedy content about American politics since January, shared her experience in a video on Instagram. While her work initially drew support, she soon faced a barrage of hate, with people tagging US immigration authorities and calling for her deportation.

“People reported me to ICE, tagged them in my videos, and left comments with words like ‘deport’,” said Rajgarhia. She said the hostility grew worse over time, including racist abuse and threats of physical harm. Despite holding a valid artist visa, she said her appearance as a “4'11” Brown woman immigrant” made her a target. The fear of being detained intensified as reports emerged of ICE raids and detentions. “Every knock on the door made me think they were coming for me,” she said. When an individual attempted to dox her, publishing her personal details online, she decided to leave the country.

‘The America I once admired does not exist anymore’ Rajgarhia said she spent eight years building her career in India to qualify for a US visa. Leaving after finally achieving success felt devastating. “I’m honestly sick and exhausted of all this, and ready to move on. To the next part of my life. If that’s in India, at least I’ll be happy and not feel like a criminal for just existing,” she wrote in her video caption. “NYC will all be there, and I will be back someday. But it’s hard! And I’m one of the lucky ones who got to choose to leave.”

Her post received an outpouring of support. “I am so incredibly sorry that you felt the need to leave. I’m glad you are safe,” wrote one follower. Another said, “Right now, it’s not a good time for immigrants in this country. Wishing you peace.” Conservative voices escalate anti-India rhetoric Rajgarhia’s story reflects a wider atmosphere of intolerance, particularly amplified by pro-Trump commentators online. With US-India tensions rising over trade and tariffs, some right-wing voices have turned their attention to India’s workforce and outsourcing industries. Former President Donald Trump recently proposed a 50 per cent cumulative tariff on Indian goods, half of it linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil.

Charlie Kirk, a Trump supporter and founder of Turning Point USA, wrote on X before his death on September 10, “America does not need more visas for people from India. Perhaps no form of legal immigration has so displaced American workers as those from India. Enough already. We’re full.” Jack Posobiec, a podcast host associated with Kirk’s platform, added, “Tariff the call centres. All of them. Tariff all foreign call centres and foreign remote workers. 100% tariff.” Indian professionals and students form a vital base in US economy Indians account for around 75 per cent of H-1B visa holders, forming the backbone of several Silicon Valley giants including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. More than 200,000 Indian students are enrolled in American universities, contributing billions of dollars annually to the education system and local economies.