UK's new digital ID cards aim to curb illegal work: Here's what to know

The United Kingdom has recently announced a new digital ID card scheme aimed at addressing illegal immigration and streamlining access to public services. Unveiled by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on September 26, this initiative has sparked debate around its potential benefits and risks.

What are digital ID cards?

According to the PTI report, digital ID cards are a modern form of identification stored on smartphones, similar to the NHS app or other digital service cards already in use across Europe. The UK plans to replace multiple physical documents, such as driving licences, national insurance numbers, and utility bills, with one unified digital ID that confirms a person’s identity and eligibility for services.

Estonia, a pioneer in this field, has successfully operated a similar system since 2002, proving the concept can reduce bureaucracy, costs, and fraud, while speeding up access to services. Why introduce digital ID cards? PTI notes that the new system aims to: -Simplify the process of proving identity for work, housing, and public services -Reduce the reliance on multiple documents that vary in reliability -Help employers and landlords verify the legal status of employees and tenants more efficiently -Potentially deter illegal immigrants by restricting access to formal employment and housing Currently, individuals without valid documents can slip into the UK’s “shadow economy,” estimated to be

10.8 per cent of the country’s GDP, often working and living undetected. This informal sector sometimes fuels organised crime and human trafficking. Addressing illegal immigration Illegal immigration remains a persistent challenge in the UK, regardless of the ruling government. While much political attention focuses on stopping irregular entries, such as small boat crossings, the new ID scheme takes a different approach, cutting off access to legal jobs and housing could reduce the appeal of staying illegally in the UK. However, critics, including groups like the Migrants’ Rights Network, question the effectiveness of such digital verification methods and warn about possible exclusions or misuse.

Privacy and civil liberty concerns The scheme’s mandatory nature has raised fears about government overreach and privacy. Civil rights organisations worry the digital ID could lead to increased surveillance and discrimination if used beyond its intended purpose. PTI reported major concerns: -Will individuals be forced to carry the card at all times? -What about those without access to smartphones? -Could the system create social divides based on legal status? Looking Ahead Digital ID cards are not a new idea but represent a high-tech evolution of identity verification that many countries are adopting. If implemented carefully, the scheme could improve efficiency and help the UK manage immigration better. For Indian nationals and others living or planning to work in the UK, understanding this system will be crucial to navigate future legal and employment requirements.