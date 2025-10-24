The US Department of Homeland Security plans to lower fees for foreign investors applying for the EB-5 visa. Fees for key applications could fall by up to 17 per cent, and a new $95 technology charge will be added to support online processing.

What is EB-5 visa

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme offers about 10,000 visas each year to foreign nationals and their dependents who invest at least $1.05 million or $800,000 in a targeted employment area in a US business that creates at least 10 full-time jobs.

Targeted employment areas include rural regions, locations with high unemployment rates, and certain infrastructure projects. This investment provides a path to permanent residency (a green card) for the investor and their immediate family.

What the new rule proposes The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it intends to adjust Employment-Based Immigration, Fifth Preference (EB-5) filing fees charged by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The proposed rule, reviewed by Business Standard, also introduces a new Form I-527 for investors whose Regional Center was terminated or debarred, particularly those who filed before March 2022 and are awaiting adjudication. DHS outlined several proposed changes, including: • Adjusting EB-5 programme fees across all investor petitions • Introducing a USCIS EB-5 technology fee • Codifying EB-5 Integrity Fund fees and penalties

• Establishing the new Form I-527, Amendment to Legacy Form I-526 • Clarifying how spouses and children can file separate I-829 petitions if not included in the main investor’s application Proposed EB-5 fee structure The following table shows the revised EB-5–related fees under the proposal: I-526 Immigrant Petition by Standalone Investor (with $95 technology fee) Current fee: $11,160 Proposed fee: $9,625 Change: −$1,535 (−14 per cent) I-526E Immigrant Petition by Regional Center Investor (with $95 technology fee) Current fee: $11,160 Proposed fee: $9,625 Change: −$1,535 (−14 per cent) I-526E Immigrant Petition by Regional Center Investor — Amendment

Current fee: $11,160 Proposed fee: $9,530 Change: −$1,630 (−15 per cent) I-527 Amendment to Legacy Form I-526 Current fee: $0 Proposed fee: $8,000 I-829 Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status Current fee: $9,525 Proposed fee: $7,860 Change: −$1,665 (−17 per cent) I-956 Application for Regional Center Designation — Initial (with termination cost) Current fee: $47,695 Proposed fee: $28,895 Change: −$18,800 (−39 per cent) I-956 Application for Regional Center Designation — Amendment (with termination cost) Current fee: $47,695 Proposed fee: $18,480 Change: −$29,215 (−61 per cent) I-956F Application for Approval of Investment in a Commercial Enterprise — Initial or Amendment (with termination cost)