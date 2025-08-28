Extra cost, paperwork: US visa changes may upend Indian students' plans

A day after a series of attacks on the H-1B visa system, green card process and allegations that Indians were profiting from loopholes, the Trump administration on Wednesday turned its focus to foreign students. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposed a rule to end the long-standing “duration of status” (D/S) policy for international students and exchange visitors.

The proposed changes would affect those on F visas (students) and J visas (exchange visitors), both widely used by Indians. The rule would also give government authorities greater say in approvals for changes in academic major or study level.

Who will be most affected by US Fixed Visa

• Students on F-1 visas

• Exchange students on J-1 visas In 2024, more than 420,000 Indian students were studying in the US, making up 27 per cent of all international students, according to the ICE “SEVIS by the Numbers 2024” report. The Institute of International Education’s Open Doors 2024 report confirmed that India overtook China as the top source country in 2023–24. Why a fixed US visa term could be disruptive Many foreign students enrol in long courses such as master’s degrees, PhDs or integrated research programmes. A fixed end date risks cutting into these timelines, raising the possibility of visas expiring mid-semester.

At present, students can stay in the country as long as they remain enrolled. The new proposal would instead impose a set expiry date, regardless of course length, forcing some to renew midway. Experts call Fixed US Visa a bad idea “Shifting from a ‘duration of status’ policy to a fixed expiration date is a bad idea for an administration that prides itself on efficiencies and ‘America First’,” said Fanta Aw, executive director and CEO of NAFSA: Association of International Educators in a statement shared with Business Standard. “These changes will only serve to force aspiring students and scholars into a sea of administrative delays at best, and at worst, into unlawful presence status—leaving them vulnerable to punitive actions through no fault of their own.”

“For thousands of international students, especially from India, this could mean a shift in how they plan their academic journeys,” said Ritesh Jain, co-founder of LaunchEd Global. “For students in PhDs, combined bachelor’s–master’s degrees, or integrated courses that span four to seven years, a fixed-term visa could add uncertainty. Instead of being assured of staying until the programme ends, students might have to apply for extensions midway—introducing stress at a critical stage in their academic work,” Jain told Business Standard. Dr Hitesh Bhatia, professor at Navrachana University, Vadodara, said research-intensive fields would be most affected. “This could disrupt research timelines, delay graduation, and limit opportunities for students—particularly from countries like India—seeking advanced degrees in applied sciences, engineering, technology, and data analytics.”

Concerns over government overreach “The proposal represents a dangerous overreach by government into academia, as it would give USCIS oversight over decisions that have long been the domain of academia, including changes to a student’s course of study and to their level of study,” said Aw. ALSO READ: US green card and visa rules: Immigration benefits for pro-Americans only “International students and exchange visitors are already rigorously tracked in the SEVIS database and are the most closely monitored non-immigrants in the country. Government interference introduces a wholly unnecessary new level of uncertainty to the student experience, making degree completion unpredictable. It will deter international students from choosing the United States, to the detriment of American economies, innovation, and global competitiveness,” Aw added.

Extra costs and paperwork The change also raises financial and compliance concerns. “If extensions are needed, students will face extra application fees, legal expenses, and paperwork. More importantly, the waiting period for approvals could cause interruptions in study or research,” said Jain. Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, said repeated filings would drain both time and resources. “It may involve securing representation or repeated interactions with immigration authorities, potentially impacting students’ ability to complete their studies in the US,” she said. Shekhawat added that other destinations link stay directly to course completion. “The prospect of forced, mid-programme visa renewals in the US may drive highly qualified applicants elsewhere,” she told Business Standard.

Impact on internships and OPT Optional Practical Training (OPT) and internships are directly tied to visa validity. Any gaps could jeopardise these opportunities. “Fixed-term visas could shorten or complicate the post-completion window available for OPT, require separate extension filings, or create gaps between graduation and permissible work start dates,” Prof M A Venkataramanan, pro vice-chancellor at FLAME University told Business Standard. Shekhawat warned that employers may avoid offering placements if paperwork is uncertain. Venkataramanan added that Indian students, given their numbers, would be most exposed. Families will need to weigh: • Additional extension and legal fees