Indian Green Card wait time sees minor shift in July 2025 US Visa Bulletin

Indian Green Card wait time sees minor shift in July 2025 US Visa Bulletin

EB-3 green card dates for India advance slightly in July 2025 visa bulletin, while family-sponsored categories see more movement across multiple preference groups

The US Visa Bulletin helps green card applicants understand when they may move forward in the process. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

US visa bulletin July 2025: Indian green card hopefuls see modest progress
 
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released its Visa Bulletin for July 2025, offering modest progress for Indian applicants waiting for green cards.
 
While there is no movement in the Final Action Dates for the EB-1 and EB-2 categories, the EB-3 category for India has advanced by a week.
 
In the family-sponsored categories, some applicants will see more noticeable changes, with certain cut-off dates moving by over a month.
 
What is the Visa Bulletin?

The Visa Bulletin is published monthly by the US Department of State. It helps green card applicants understand when they may move forward in the process.
 
 
Here’s how it works:
 
Dates for Filing: If your priority date is earlier than this date, you can submit your application paperwork, though your green card won’t be issued yet.
Final Action Dates: If your priority date is earlier than this cut-off, your application can be processed and potentially approved.
 
Applicants already living in the US may submit an adjustment of status application when their priority date is current. Those living abroad must apply for an immigrant visa through a US consulate.
 
Final Action Dates for family-sponsored green cards
 
These are the dates USCIS uses to decide whether a green card application can be approved in July. The following changes apply to applicants from India:
 
F1 (unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens): Moves to July 15, 2016 (from June 8, 2016)
F2A (spouses and children of permanent residents): Jumps to September 1, 2022 (from January 1, 2022)
F2B (unmarried sons and daughters, 21 or older, of permanent residents): Shifts to October 15, 2016 (from September 22, 2016)
F3 (married sons and daughters of US citizens): Advances to August 1, 2011 (from June 22, 2011)
F4 (siblings of adult US citizens): New date is July 8, 2006 (from June 15, 2006)
 
Final Action Dates for employment-based green cards
 
EB-3 (Skilled Workers – India): Advances slightly to April 22, 2013 (from April 15, 2013)
 
There is no change to the Final Action Dates for EB-1, EB-2 ad EB-5 for India.
 
Dates for Filing: Family-sponsored categories
 
These dates allow applicants to submit documents in advance, even if a visa number is not yet available.
 
F2A: Moves to March 1, 2025 (from February 1, 2025)
F4: Now December 1, 2006 (up from October 1, 2006)
 
Employment-based categories: Country-specific Final Action Dates snapshot
 
EB-1
 
China: November 15, 2022
India: February 15, 2022
All other countries: Current
 
EB-2
 
China: December 15, 2020
India: January 1, 2013
All other countries: October 15, 2023
 
EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers
 
China: December 1, 2020
India: April 22, 2013
Philippines: February 8, 2023
All other countries: April 1, 2023
 
EB-3 Other Workers
 
China: May 1, 2017
India: April 22, 2013
All other countries: July 8, 2021
 
EB-4
 
All countries: Unavailable
 
USCIS has confirmed the annual EB-4 cap for FY 2025 has been reached. New visas will become available from October 1, 2025.
 
EB-5 Unreserved (Regional and Non-Regional Centres)
 
China: January 22, 2014
India: May 1, 2019
All other countries: Current
 
EB-5 Set-Asides (Rural, High Unemployment, Infrastructure)
 
All current across all countries

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

