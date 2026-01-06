US O-1 visas now welcome OnlyFans models under 'extraordinary ability'

A US visa category originally designed for artists of 'extraordinary ability' is increasingly being used by social media influencers, including creators on platforms such as OnlyFans, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Applications from influencers for the O-1B visa, meant for individuals with exceptional achievement in the arts, have risen sharply since the Covid-19 pandemic. Lawyers cited by the Financial Times said a growing share of their current O-1-related clients are influencers rather than film actors or musicians.

Some immigration lawyers said influencers now make up more than half of their O-1 clientele, reflecting broader shifts in how creative work is produced, distributed and evaluated in the digital economy, particularly in the US.

What is the O-1B visa and who was it meant for? The O-1 visa allows individuals with extraordinary ability to work temporarily in the United States. It has two categories: O-1A for science, education, business and athletics, and O-1B for the arts and entertainment industry. The O-1B visa was formalised under the Immigration Act of 1990. Its roots trace back to the early 1970s, when immigration lawyer Leon Wildes defended musician John Lennon against deportation at a time when no dedicated artist visa existed. Lennon was classified as an “outstanding person in the arts or sciences”, a legal argument that later shaped the modern O-1B framework, the report said.

How are influencers manipulating the visa criteria? The formal criteria for an O-1B visa include leading roles in distinguished productions, commercial success and significant recognition from experts in the field. Immigration attorneys told the Financial Times that these criteria are increasingly being interpreted through digital indicators. Large follower and subscriber counts are cited as evidence of commercial success, while high income from online platforms is used to demonstrate professional impact. Brand partnerships are presented as recognition of talent, and participation in product launches or promotions is sometimes framed as involvement in distinguished productions. Lawyers said online metrics provide measurable evidence that is often easier to document than traditional artistic recognition, making applications more straightforward to support.

How much has O-1 visa usage increased? Government data cited in the report showed that annual O-1 visa issuances rose by more than 50 per cent between 2014 and 2024. Over the same period, total non-immigrant visas increased by no more than 10 per cent. Despite this growth, O-1 visas remain a small part of the US immigration system. Fewer than 20,000 O-1 visas were issued in 2024, compared with more than 100,000 H-1B visas for skilled foreign workers. Why are there concerns about this trend? Immigration experts cautioned that applicants who may not have previously qualified are now being approved by fitting digital success into formal categories. They warned that increasing reliance on online reach could reshape how artistic merit is assessed, potentially disadvantaging artists whose work is not centred on social media visibility.