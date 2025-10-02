Datanomics: US targets optional practical training amid H-1B visa issue

The United States (US) is undertaking surprise inspections and site checks of foreign students currently undergoing the optional practical training (OPT) programme in that country. This comes days after Republican senator Jim Banks introduced the ‘American Tech Workforce Act,’ which proposed an end to the OPT system. Indian students undergoing their OPT are keeping a close watch, as it allows international students on F-1 visas to work for a temporary period in the US. Many Indians, especially

in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) fields, use OPT to gain practical experience before applying for an

H-1B visa.

Indian students pursuing OPT doubled in 2023-24