US revokes 85,000 visas since Jan as Trump admin tightens immigration rules

US State Department announced that 85,000 visas have been revoked since January. Photo: Shutterstock
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 7:03 AM IST
The US State Department announced that 85,000 visas have been revoked since January, highlighting the Trump administration's intensified focus on immigration enforcement and border security.

In a post on X, the State Department wrote, "85,000 visa revocations since January. President Trump and Secretary Rubio adhere to one simple mandate, and they won't stop anytime soon." The message underscored the administration's continued commitment to strict immigration oversight.

The announcement was accompanied by an image of President Donald Trump with the words "Make America Safe Again," reinforcing the administration's argument that tougher visa regulation is central to national security efforts.

Adding further detail to the surge in visa actions, a senior State Department official revealed that more than 8,000 of the revoked visas belonged to students.

Offences such as driving under the influence, theft and assault were identified as key reasons, accounting for "almost half of the revocations in the past year," CNN quoted the official as saying.

While these categories formed a significant portion of the cancellations, the official did not elaborate on the remaining revocations in 2025.

Past explanations from the department have included reasons such as visa expirations and cases tied to "support for terrorism."

In line with its broader enforcement approach, the administration also revoked visas in October for individuals accused of having "celebrated" the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

International students who participated in protests related to the Gaza conflict have similarly come under heightened scrutiny.

These actions reflect the department's plans, outlined in August, to implement a "continuous vetting" system for "all of the more than 55 million foreigners" holding valid US visas -- a process intended to monitor individuals throughout their stay in the country.

Under President Donald Trump's second term, the State Department has broadened its criteria for reviewing visa applications and monitoring visa holders.

The administration has also increased vetting of H-1B applicants, a key programme for US employers seeking specialised foreign talent.

Taken together, the expanded visa revocations, intensified vetting measures and widened scrutiny illustrate the administration's broader push to tighten immigration controls and respond more forcefully to violations detected among visa holders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationUS VisasTrump’s immigration agenda

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 7:03 AM IST

