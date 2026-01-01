US Visa Bulletin January 2026: What changes for Indian green card queues

The US Visa Bulletin for January 2026, released earlier this month, offers some movement for Indians waiting in employment-based green card queues. The EB-1 category has moved to February 1, 2023, EB-2 has advanced to July 15, 2013, and EB-3 to November 15, 2013.

The investor EB-5 category has also seen progress. The main, unreserved filing date has moved to May 1, 2024, while all three special set-aside investor categories remain current.

For Indian applicants in family-sponsored green card categories, however, there is no change. All final action dates remain the same as the previous month.

What is the US Visa Bulletin?

The US Visa Bulletin is a monthly update closely tracked by people applying for green cards. It shows visa availability and signals when applicants can move forward in the process, based on their category and country of chargeability. Each bulletin is divided into two main sections that guide applicants through different stages of the process. Dates for filing This section shows the earliest date an applicant can submit an adjustment of status application in the US or an immigrant visa application abroad. Eligibility depends on the visa category and the applicant’s country of origin. Many applicants watch this section to know when they can file paperwork, even if their green card approval may still be some distance away.

Final action dates Final action dates indicate when an application can be approved and a green card issued. These dates operate like a queue, organised by visa category and nationality. For employment-based green cards, there is an added condition. To file an adjustment of status application in August 2025, an applicant’s priority date must be earlier than the date listed for their category and country in the bulletin. These dates vary by visa type and nationality and directly shape waiting times. Applicants often track them month by month to plan job changes, travel, or family decisions.

Family-sponsored preference categories explained The Visa Bulletin lists several family-sponsored preference categories that determine how visas are allocated. First preference (F1): Unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens Second preference (F2): Spouses and children, and unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents F2A: Spouses and children of permanent residents F2B: Unmarried sons and daughters aged 21 or older of permanent residents Third preference (F3): Married sons and daughters of US citizens Fourth preference (F4): Brothers and sisters of adult US citizens Visa allocation is based on priority dates and demand received by April 1 of each fiscal year. When demand exceeds the number of visas available for a category or country, that category becomes oversubscribed. In such cases, the final action date is set according to the priority date of the first applicant who could not be accommodated within the annual limits.

For the financial year, the family-sponsored preference limit stands at 226,000 visas. Each country is also subject to a per-country cap of 7% of the combined annual family-sponsored and employment-based limits. Visas are issued in priority date order. Spouses and children of preference immigrants receive the same status as the principal applicant. When issuances exceed per-country limits, visa numbers are prorated for oversubscribed areas, including India, China (mainland born), Mexico and the Philippines. Family-sponsored green cards: Final action dates for India F1: November 8, 2016 (unchanged) F2A: February 1, 2024 (unchanged) F2B: December 1, 2016 (unchanged)

F3: September 8, 2011 (unchanged) F4: November 1, 2006 (unchanged) Family-sponsored green cards: Dates for filing for India F1: September 1, 2017 (unchanged) F2A: December 22, 2025 (was November 22, 2025) F2B: March 15, 2017 (was March 8, 2017) F3: July 22, 2012 (unchanged) F4: December 15, 2006 (unchanged) Employment-based preference categories explained Employment-based immigrant visas are divided into several preference categories, each with a fixed share of the annual quota. Priority workers This category receives 28.6% of the global employment-based limit. It includes individuals with extraordinary ability, outstanding professors and researchers, and multinational executives or managers. Any unused visas from the fourth and fifth preferences may also flow into this category.

Members of professions with advanced degrees or individuals of exceptional ability Also allotted 28.6% of the global limit, plus any unused numbers from the first preference. This category covers advanced degree holders and individuals with exceptional ability. Skilled workers, professionals and other workers This group receives 28.6% of the global limit, along with any unused visas from the first and second preferences. It includes skilled workers and professionals, while unskilled labour under the “Other Workers” subcategory is capped at 10,000 visas. Certain special immigrants This category accounts for 7.1% of the global limit and includes religious workers, certain US foreign service employees, and individuals who have served in the US armed forces.

Employment creation Also set at 7.1% of the global limit, this investor category is divided as follows: – 20% for investments in rural areas – 10% for high unemployment areas – 2% for infrastructure projects – the remaining 68% is unrestricted Employment-based green cards: Final action dates for India First preference: February 1, 2023 (was March 15, 2022) Second preference: July 15, 2013 (was May 15, 2013) Third preference: November 15, 2013 (was September 22, 2013) Other Workers: November 15, 2013 (was September 1, 2013) Fourth preference: January 1, 2021 (was September 1, 2020) Certain religious workers: January 1, 2021 (was September 1, 2020)

Fifth preference unreserved: May 1, 2022 (was July 1, 2021) Fifth preference set aside – rural: current Fifth preference set aside – high unemployment: current Fifth preference set aside – infrastructure: current Employment-based green cards: Dates for filing for India First preference: August 1, 2023 (was April 15, 2023) Second preference: December 1, 2013 (unchanged) Third preference: August 15, 2014 (unchanged) Other Workers: August 15, 2014 (unchanged) Fourth preference: March 15, 2021 (was February 15, 2021) Certain religious workers: March 15, 2021 (was February 15, 2021) Fifth preference unreserved: May 1, 2024 (was April 1, 2022) Fifth preference set aside – rural: Current