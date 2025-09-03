Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US tourist visa denied over 'English fluency' doubt: What Indians must note

US tourist visa denied over 'English fluency' doubt: What Indians must note

A 36-year-old Indian man and his elderly parents were denied US tourist visas despite ₹50 lakh in savings and a two-week holiday plan. Here's what went wrong

US Visa

Section 214(b) is the most common ground for US tourist visa refusal

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Planning to apply for a US visa? Indians must note that even small lies or misunderstandings can lead to rejection.
 
A 36-year-old man recently shared on Reddit how he and his elderly parents were denied tourist visas at the US Embassy in New Delhi. “No questions were asked about our jobs, about our ties back home, previous travel, nothing,” the man wrote.
 
Well-prepared, but still refused
 
The applicant works as the operations head of an IT company and earns ₹15 lakh per year. According to his post, he had over ₹20 lakh in savings and investments. His parents, both in their seventies, work as client managers at a publishing firm, earning ₹8 lakh and ₹7.5 lakh respectively. Together, the family reported savings of over ₹50 lakh, and also owned property.
 
 
They had planned a two-week holiday across New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco during Christmas. Hotel bookings had been made, and an itinerary prepared.

Also Read

US visa interview

US visa changes from today: Dropbox scrapped for H-1B, tourists, students

US visa, H4, H1B

Indian family denied US tourist visa: Was Rs 80 lakh savings too little?

US university, US colleges, American universities, US college, ivy league

US visa curbs bite: Universities fear 40% fall in international students

US visa

US warns 3 lakh Indian students: Break laws, lose visa, face lifetime ban

US colleges ask foreign students to get to campus before Trump takes office

US colleges face funds crunch as visa challenges keep foreign students away

 
At the visa interview, the applicant greeted the officer and informed them that his parents were not fluent in English. A Hindi translator was arranged. But midway through the conversation, the officer remarked, “You said your parents don’t know English, and your mother is speaking fine.”
 
Soon after, the interview was brought to an end. All three applicants were handed refusal slips under Section 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
 
Why Section 214(b) matters
 
Section 214(b) is the most common ground for tourist visa refusal. It applies when an applicant fails to convince the visa officer that they will return to their home country after visiting the US.
 
The US Department of State has frequently said that a visa is a privilege—not a guaranteed right—and can be denied or revoked if the consular officer doubts the applicant's intent or credibility.
 
Even small discrepancies or perceived contradictions—such as in this case, where the mother’s English ability was questioned—can trigger refusal under this section.
 
What is a US B2 visa?
 
The B2 visa is a non-immigrant visa for tourism purposes. According to the US Bureau of Consular Affairs, it covers:
 
Holidays or vacation travel
Visiting friends or relatives
Attending social events hosted by organisations
Receiving medical treatment
Participation in musical or sports events, if not paid
Enrolment in short recreational courses
 
Applicants must demonstrate strong ties to their home country, including financial stability, property, employment, or family responsibilities.
 
The consular officer has wide discretion, and interviews often last only a few minutes. There is usually no appeal once a visa is denied under Section 214(b), though reapplication is possible with new information.

More From This Section

Nepal_Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

Nepal, Bhutan citizens do not require passport, visa to enter India: MHA

Canada

Canada study visa: Indians need ₹14 lakh as proof of funds after 11% hike

India has recorded the second-highest increase in domestic airfares in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and West Asian regions, climbing by 43 per cent in the first half of 2024 compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, second only to Vietnam (63 per cent). In

Malaysia is visa-free for Indians, but you could still be denied entry

IGI Airport

Immigration Act 2025 kicks in: Fake visas, overstays to invite tougher jail

IPOs, global travel industry, Markets News, travel industry, travel

Immigration, visa rule changes from Sept 2025: What students, workers face

Topics : US visa immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon