US visa denied over 'weak ties to India': Entrepreneur calls system flawed

A Delhi-based entrepreneur has criticised the US visa process after his application was denied, questioning how intent to return to India is assessed and calling for better training of consular staff.

Jasveer Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer of Knot Dating, said he was refused a US visa under Section 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a provision used when officials are not convinced an applicant will return to their home country after a temporary visit.

“US visa denied under 214(b). Reason – weak ties to India,” Singh wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

The irony, he said, was hard to miss.

Singh pointed out that he runs a business in India, pays taxes, and employs people locally, yet was still told he had failed to demonstrate strong enough links to the country. “Irony I run a company in India, employ people in India, pay taxes in India and have built everything here over the last 13 years. Apparently, that is not enough proof that I’ll return to India,” he wrote, sharing a copy of the refusal letter. Questions over intent assessment In his post, Singh took aim at the evaluation process followed by the US consulate, suggesting that the way “intent” is defined or assessed needs rethinking.

Tagging the official X account of Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, he wrote: “If this is your bar, either your definition of intent is broken or your evaluation process needs serious review. Train your New Delhi consulate teams better.” Singh also referred to what he described as growing scrutiny of applicants’ online presence, saying visa officers now reportedly check social media activity. “A friend said next time just delete your tweets on the US and NRIs before the interview and your visa gets approved,” he added. A pattern of refusals Singh is among several Indian entrepreneurs who have spoken publicly about US visa refusals in recent months, as the Donald Trump administration tightens enforcement around immigration.

Just last week, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Dhananjay Yadav said his US visa was rejected despite having studied in the country earlier and having no plans to stay on. Yadav said he was left confused by the decision, given his previous academic history in the US. Why many Indians face visa refusals A large number of Indian applicants are refused visas under Section 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. The provision is applied when a visa officer is not satisfied that an applicant has sufficient ties to their home country. Common reasons cited include: • Weak links to the home country, such as limited family ties, unstable employment or lack of property