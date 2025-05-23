What Harvard University ban means for Indian, other 7,000 students: FAQs

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has revoked Harvard University's ability to enrol new international students under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), affecting thousands of foreign students—including nearly 788 Indians.

The move, announced on May 22, 2025, follows the university’s refusal to comply with federal demands for student records and administrative changes. Here's what Indian students need to know.

What exactly has happened?

The US government has stripped Harvard of its SEVP certification. This means the university can no longer enrol new international students or support current ones on study visas.

“Current international students will need to transfer out of Harvard or risk losing their ability to remain in the United States lawfully,” wrote student journalists Samuel A Church, Cam N. Srivastava, and Grace E. Yoon in The Harvard Crimson.

How will this impact Indian students already studying at Harvard?

Also Read

Students who have already completed their degree requirements this semester can still graduate.

“If students have completed all of their graduation requirements, they should still be able to graduate, so that shouldn’t be an issue,” said Nicole Hallett, immigration rights professor at the University of Chicago Law School.

For others, transferring to another institution will be necessary if they want to maintain their visa status.

What about new Indian students joining Harvard this autumn?

They won’t be allowed to join, unless the US government reverses its decision or a court intervenes.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Harvard had 72 hours to meet a list of federal demands, which included disciplinary records for foreign students and video footage of protest activity.

What happens if students transfer during Optional Practical Training (OPT)?

Transferring while on OPT could immediately void work rights.

“If you’re in a period of Optional Practical Training after your graduation and you transfer to a school, that serves to automatically terminate your work authorisation,” said Jeff Joseph, former vice president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

How much time do students have to act?

There is no official deadline, but immigration lawyers suggest acting fast.

“They did not say 15 days or 60 days or two days — nothing,” said Bhuvanyaa Vijay, an immigration attorney and Harvard Law School graduate. “When we get such clients, we tell them to ‘Hurry up,’ and within 15 days at best, try to transfer.”

Why has the US government taken this step?

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Harvard of failing to provide requested records and said the university “perpetuates an unsafe campus environment that is hostile to Jewish students, promotes pro-Hamas sympathies and employs racist ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ policies.”

Harvard rejected the claims, calling the action unlawful and a threat to its academic mission.

How did the conflict between Harvard and the Trump administration begin?

It started in April 2025 when Harvard became the first elite university to refuse the administration’s request to clamp down on pro-Palestinian protests and end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes. That decision triggered a chain reaction.

Federal agencies such as the DHS and the National Institutes of Health have suspended research grants to Harvard, affecting faculty-led projects. The university has filed a legal case to lift the grant freeze.

What does this mean for Indian students considering studying in the US?

The US remains a preferred destination, but students may now weigh institutional stability more heavily.

“The United States remains a top choice for Indian students, thanks to its world-class universities, research opportunities, and professional pathways,” Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living, a student housing platform.

“However, developments like this may prompt students and families to more carefully weigh their options, especially those prioritising policy consistency and transparency,” he told Business Standard.

According to the Indian Student Mobility Report 2024 by University Living, Indian students are projected to spend $17.4 billion annually, with $10.1 billion going toward academic costs.

“International students contribute more than just tuition, they bring global perspectives that enrich classrooms and research,” said Arora.