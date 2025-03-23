Home / India News / ₹1.49 cr seized in 100+ cyber fraud cases within 24 hrs of 1930 helpline

₹1.49 cr seized in 100+ cyber fraud cases within 24 hrs of 1930 helpline

On Friday, the cyber helpline received 110 complaints of various cases of cheating including investment scam, share trading scam and online shopping scam in Mumbai

Cybercrime, Cyber crime
People should contact the 1930 helpline immediately if they fall prey to a cyber fraud. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 12:11 AM IST
The city police has managed to seize around Rs 1.49 crore within 24 hours in 110 complaints of cyber fraud reported through the helpline '1930', an official said on Saturday.

On Friday, the cyber helpline received 110 complaints of various cases of cheating including investment scam, share trading scam and online shopping scam in Mumbai, said a crime branch official.

In each case, the crime branch acted swiftly and contacted the concerned bank to stop onward transfer of the money, thus seizing a total of around Rs 1.49 crore.

People should contact the 1930 helpline immediately if they fall prey to a cyber fraud, the official added.

Topics :Cyber fraudCybercrimeMumbai

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

