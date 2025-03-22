CBI files closure reports in Sushant Singh Rajput case, rules out foulplay

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted closure reports in two cases related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, according to a PTI report quoting sources. The reports were filed in a Mumbai court, concluding that there was no evidence of foul play involved in his passing.

The CBI took charge of the case in August 2020 after Sushant's father, KK Singh, lodged an FIR in Patna. He had accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and others of abetting suicide, financial misconduct, and mental harassment. In response, Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint in Mumbai, alleging that Sushant's sisters had obtained a fraudulent medical prescription for him.

Sushant Singh Rajput death Forensic experts at AIIMS, in their final medico-legal report to the CBI, ruled out allegations of "poisoning and strangulation" in the case. As part of its investigation, the CBI recorded statements from Rhea Chakraborty, who was rumored to be in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, along with others from his inner circle. The agency also gathered the actor's medical records for further examination. The actor was found hanging at his residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The initial investigation by Mumbai Police suggested that his death was a case of suicide. Authorities found no signs of forced entry, and preliminary findings indicated that depression might have played a role. While his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan, no suicide note was recovered from the scene. Following an extensive investigation, the CBI has now closed both cases, stating that no criminal conspiracy or wrongdoing was found in connection with Sushant's death.

In the writ petition, filed by Disha's father Satish Salian, he also asked for the interrogation of Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Aaditya Thackeray, and the transfer of the investigation into his daughter's death to the CBI.