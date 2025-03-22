Home / India News / Govt working on single job portal for recruitment: Jitendra Singh

Govt working on single job portal for recruitment: Jitendra Singh

He said the aim behind the portal is to ease the burden on job seekers so that they save time and energy from applying across multiple platforms

Jitendra Singh
Singh said that the average recruitment cycle time has been reduced from 15 months to 8 months, with further reductions planned in the coming days.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 10:28 PM IST
The Centre has started working on creating a single job application portal for all government recruitment, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

He said the aim behind the portal is to ease the burden on job seekers so that they save time and energy from applying across multiple platforms.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in North Block here, Singh emphasised the government's commitment to streamlining the recruitment process and enhancing governance through technology-driven reforms.

He instructed the creation of a single job application portal' to ease the burden on job seekers and save their time and energy from applying across multiple platforms, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Later, talking to PTI, the minister said, "The work has already begun. We will try to complete the work in a time-bound manner. It will help job seekers a lot," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

He also hailed the expansion of recruitment exams to 13 regional languages, a significant move from the earlier limitation to Hindi and English before 2014.

"Soon, we will include all 22 languages mentioned in the eighth schedule of the Constitution," the minister said.

Singh said that the average recruitment cycle time has been reduced from 15 months to 8 months, with further reductions planned in the coming days.

He also directed officials to establish standards and guidelines for conducting computer-based tests, ensuring a level playing field for all candidates.

The minister also took stock of Mission Karmayogi, noting that as of date, nearly 89 lakh 'karmayogis' have been onboarded.

The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building or Mission Karmayogi was launched in September 2020 to foster civil servants' capacity building.

He emphasised the importance of capacity building for government employees, focusing on their overall development and increased workplace efficiency.

Singh instructed officials to create a repository of good governance practices and amplify them through outreach for other departments to follow.

Stressing the use of artificial intelligence in governance, he cited its success in CPGRAMS 2.0, an AI-enabled public grievance redressal system.

Rachna Shah, Secretary, DoPT, along with senior officials of the ministry, attended the meeting.

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

