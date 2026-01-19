1,790 plots allocated to investors in last six months in Rajasthan

The simplification of policies by the state government has made Rajasthan one of the preferred choices for investors, with 1,790 plots worth approximately ₹3,200 crore allocated to investors in the last six months, according to a senior official.

“It can be gauged from the fact that RIICO (Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation) has allocated 1,790 plots worth approximately ₹3,200 crore to investors in the last six months, and 20 new industrial areas have been opened for plot allocation,” the official said.

“Investors also showed confidence in the state government, signing MoUs worth approximately ₹35 trillion, of which MoUs worth more than ₹8 trillion have already been implemented,” he pointed out.

The official said that the state government and RIICO have issued new policies and simplified the rules to attract maximum investment in the state's industrial areas, create employment opportunities for people, and make it easier for entrepreneurs to set up and operate their industries.

“The simplification of policies and regulations implemented by the state government and RIICO has made Rajasthan a preferred state for investors, and the pace of land allocation in RIICO's industrial areas has accelerated,” he said.

RIICO has recorded a significant increase in key indicators of industrial development during April-December 2025.