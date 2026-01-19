Home / India News / 1,790 plots allocated to investors in last six months in Rajasthan

1,790 plots allocated to investors in last six months in Rajasthan

Simplified policies boost investor interest as RIICO allocates 1,790 plots worth ₹3,200 crore in six months and opens 20 new industrial areas in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) has matured over the past decade. The 1,100-acre Japanese Zone is dedicated to Japanese companies, including the likes of Honda Motors | Photo: Shreya Jai
premium
RIICO has recorded a significant increase in key indicators of industrial development during April-December 2025 | Photo: Shreya Jai
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 10:36 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The simplification of policies by the state government has made Rajasthan one of the preferred choices for investors, with 1,790 plots worth approximately ₹3,200 crore allocated to investors in the last six months, according to a senior official.
 
“It can be gauged from the fact that RIICO (Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation) has allocated 1,790 plots worth approximately ₹3,200 crore to investors in the last six months, and 20 new industrial areas have been opened for plot allocation,” the official said.
 
“Investors also showed confidence in the state government, signing MoUs worth approximately ₹35 trillion, of which MoUs worth more than ₹8 trillion have already been implemented,” he pointed out.
 
The official said that the state government and RIICO have issued new policies and simplified the rules to attract maximum investment in the state's industrial areas, create employment opportunities for people, and make it easier for entrepreneurs to set up and operate their industries.
 
“The simplification of policies and regulations implemented by the state government and RIICO has made Rajasthan a preferred state for investors, and the pace of land allocation in RIICO's industrial areas has accelerated,” he said.
 
RIICO has recorded a significant increase in key indicators of industrial development during April-December 2025.
 
The value of land allocated during April-December 2025 increased to ₹3,200 crore, compared to approximately ₹700 crore in April-December 2024. The number of plots allocated during the same period also increased from approximately 670 to 1,790, reflecting the growing interest of investors in RIICO-developed industrial areas.
 
The value of government land acquired for industrial development increased from approximately ₹80 crore to ₹1,120 crore. RIICO's receipts also nearly doubled, rising from ₹1,190 crore to ₹2,130 crore, while work orders issued increased from ₹350 crore to ₹670 crore.
 
The pace of industrial expansion has also accelerated at the ground level. During April-December 2025, 20 new industrial areas were opened, compared to only six during the same period a year earlier.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Delhi airport plans to shut third runway from February 16 for upgrade

India, UAE set $200 billion trade target, deepen nuclear and infra ties

Video of man urinating at Delhi Metro station triggers public outrage

India-EU Summit: Bilateral trade, defence and mobility deals on table

Nitin Nabin to be formally elected as BJP national president on Tuesday

Topics :rajasthanindustryInvestors

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story