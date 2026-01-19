Video of man urinating at Delhi Metro station triggers public outrage

A video purportedly showing a man urinating inside a Delhi Metro station was widely shared online, triggering widespread criticism from users over poor civic sense and hygiene at public places.

Reacting to the video, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) urged commuters to help maintain cleanliness on its premises.

"DMRC requests all its passengers to help in keeping the premises clean and hygienic. If passengers notice any such activity by a fellow passenger, they should immediately bring the same to the notice of DMRC authorities," it said.

Several social media users condemned the act, calling it "shameful" and "deeply disturbing," while questioning the lack of basic civic responsibility in shared public spaces.