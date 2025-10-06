1 dead, 4 injured as tempo traveller crashes into BEST bus in Mumbai

A man was killed and four other persons were injured when a speeding tempo traveller crashed into a BEST bus and two other vehicles in Mumbai's Dadar area, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Sunday, when the wet-lease bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking was going towards Pratiksha Nagar from Worli bus depot, they said.
According to the officials, the driver of the tempo traveller lost control over the wheels, leading to the accident.
As the bus reached Dadar Plaza bus stop, the speeding tempo traveller going towards Shivaji Park hit the right side front wheel of the bus, due to which it veered to the left side and hit passengers and pedestrians standing at the bus stop, an official said.
The bus was damaged in the incident.
The tempo traveller then also hit a taxi and another tourist car, damaging both the vehicles, he said.
The bus conductor and local police rushed all the injured persons to the civic-run Sion Hospital, where doctors declared a 37-year-old man dead before arrival, the official said.
The deceased has been identified as Shahabuddin. The four other injured persons include a woman, he said.
A case was registered against the tempo driver at Shivaji Park Police Station under relevant sections and the police were also examining whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
