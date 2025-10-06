1 dead, 4 injured as tempo traveller crashes into BEST bus in Mumbai

A man was killed and four other persons were injured when a speeding tempo traveller crashed into a BEST bus and two other vehicles in Mumbai's Dadar area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Sunday, when the wet-lease bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking was going towards Pratiksha Nagar from Worli bus depot, they said.

According to the officials, the driver of the tempo traveller lost control over the wheels, leading to the accident.

As the bus reached Dadar Plaza bus stop, the speeding tempo traveller going towards Shivaji Park hit the right side front wheel of the bus, due to which it veered to the left side and hit passengers and pedestrians standing at the bus stop, an official said.