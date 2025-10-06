Home / India News / 6 patients killed in fire at Jaipur's SMS Hospital; PM Modi condoles deaths

6 patients killed in fire at Jaipur's SMS Hospital; PM Modi condoles deaths

Trauma centre in-charge Dr Anurag Dhakad said 11 patients were being treated in the Neuro ICU when the fire erupted in the storage area, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham visited the trauma centre to take stock of the situation | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Six critical patients were killed in a blaze at the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur late Sunday, officials said.

Trauma centre in-charge Dr Anurag Dhakad said 11 patients were being treated in the Neuro ICU when the fire erupted in the storage area, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy, saying in a post in Hindi on X, "The loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."  According to officials, the deceased were identified as Pintu from Sikar, Dilip and Bahadur from Jaipur, Shrinath, Rukmini, Khurma -- all from Bharatpur.

"Six of them, two women and four men, died in the incident," Dhakad said. "Fourteen other patients were admitted in a different ICU, and all were successfully evacuated to safer locations," he added.

The fire caused chaos in the building as thick smoke spread rapidly, triggering panic among patients and their families. Several documents, ICU equipment, and medical supplies were destroyed in the fire.

Hospital staff and attendants evacuated patients, with some wheeling beds outside the building. Firefighters brought the fire under control in around two hours.

Vikas, a ward boy who was at the scene, told PTI that he and other staff members rescued as many people as they could before the fire worsened.

"We were inside the operating theatre when we heard about the fire, so we immediately rushed to rescue the people inside the centre. We managed to save at least three to four patients. However, as the flames intensified, we could no longer go into the building. We did our best to rescue as many as we could," he said.

He added that the police arrived later, but they could not enter the building immediately due to the heavy smoke.

When the fire team arrived, the entire ward was engulfed in smoke. The firefighters had to break a window to start extinguishing the fire.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham visited the trauma centre to take stock of the situation.

When Patel and Bedham initially arrived, relatives of some patients expressed anguish, alleging that the staff had ignored early warning and fled during the fire. They also claimed that the hospital staff could not provide updates on the patients' condition.

"We noticed smoke and immediately informed the staff, but they did not pay any heed. When the fire broke out, they were the first to run. Now, we cannot get any information about our patients. We want to know their condition, but no one is telling us," one of the attendants said.

Later, the chief minister also spoke to doctors and patients.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aadhaar not proof of birth, residence, or citizenship: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

At least 23 killed as heavy rain triggers landslides in Darjeeling hills

Cyclone Shakhti weakens, moves west-southwest over Arabian Sea: IMD

Modi govt ensuring farmers welfare by strengthening sugar mills: Shah

UP govt bans coldrif cough syrup following death of 14 children in MP

Topics :Bhajanlal SharmarajasthanRajasthan governmenthospitalsFire accident

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story