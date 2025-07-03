1 dead, 4 injured as tent falls after heavy rain at Bageshwar Dham in MP

One person was killed and four others were injured after a tent collapsed due to heavy rain at Bageshwar Dham premises in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am when devotees took shelter under the tent to escape the rain in Garha village, located 28 km from the district headquarters, Bamitha police station in-charge Ashutosh Shroti told reporters.

The tent collapsed due to torrential rainfall, leaving one person dead and causing injuries to four others, he said.

Two of the injured were admitted to a health facility in Chhatarpur where their condition was stated to be out of danger, he said, adding the other two persons suffered minor injuries.