1 dead, 4 injured as tent falls after heavy rain at Bageshwar Dham in MP

1 dead, 4 injured as tent falls after heavy rain at Bageshwar Dham in MP

The incident occurred around 7.30 am when devotees took shelter under the tent to escape the rain in Garha village

Heavy Rainfall
The tent collapsed due to torrential rainfall. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
One person was killed and four others were injured after a tent collapsed due to heavy rain at Bageshwar Dham premises in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am when devotees took shelter under the tent to escape the rain in Garha village, located 28 km from the district headquarters, Bamitha police station in-charge Ashutosh Shroti told reporters.

The tent collapsed due to torrential rainfall, leaving one person dead and causing injuries to four others, he said.

Two of the injured were admitted to a health facility in Chhatarpur where their condition was stated to be out of danger, he said, adding the other two persons suffered minor injuries.

Rajesh Kaushal, resident of Chauri Sikandarpur in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, told PTI that his father-in-law, Shyamlal Kaushal (50), died after a metal frame from the tent struck his head.

He said six members of their family arrived at Bageshwar Dham by a car on Wednesday night. They had come to seek blessings from Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri, ahead of his birthday on Friday.

The family reached the venue to meet the seer at around 7.30 am on Thursday, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :RainfallDeath tollMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

