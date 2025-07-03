Delhi-Jaipur in 3 hours? Bandikui expressway opens for toll-free trial

Bandikui-Jaipur Link expressway trial phase details
Key highlights of the new expressway
- Length: 66.91 km
- Type: Four-lane access-controlled expressway
- Speed Limit: Up to 120 km/h
- Cost: ₹1,368 crore
- Developer: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)
- Trial Run: Toll-free for 10 days
Faster connectivity: Jaipur to Delhi in 2.5 hours
- Jaipur to Bandikui: Now just 25–30 minutes (previously one hour)
- Gurugram to Bandikui: Travel time reduced to around 3 hours
- Jaipur to Delhi: 2.5 to 3 hours via Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Connectivity boost via Khuri interchange
Toll-free access during trial phase
- Tractors
- Motorcycles
- Other restricted categories
Proposed toll rates for Jaipur–Delhi expressway route
- Jaipur to Bandikui (66.91 km) ₹150
- Jaipur–Bandikui–Sohna stretch ₹550–₹560
- Sohna to Gurugram six-lane highway ₹130
- Full Jaipur–Delhi route (via Sohna) ₹680–₹690
What does this mean for commuters and travellers?
- Shorter travel times between key cities
- Improved logistics efficiency for transporters
- Reduced congestion on traditional Jaipur-Delhi highways
- Enhanced access to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway corridor
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app