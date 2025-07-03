Home / India News / Delhi-Jaipur in 3 hours? Bandikui expressway opens for toll-free trial

Delhi-Jaipur in 3 hours? Bandikui expressway opens for toll-free trial

The Bandikui-Jaipur link expressway trial run is now live and toll-free for 10 days, promising to cut Delhi-Jaipur travel time to just 2.5-3 hours once operational

Bandikui-Jaipur link expressway
Bandikui-Jaipur Link expressway (Image: x.com/nitin_gadkari)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
A major milestone in regional infrastructure was achieved on Wednesday as the trial run of the Bandikui-Jaipur link expressway kicked off. The new 66.91-kilometre access-controlled expressway, developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), will dramatically reduce Jaipur to Delhi travel time from 5–6 hours to just 2.5 to 3 hours.
 
Built at a cost of ₹1,368 crore, the expressway connects Jaipur directly to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, making it a key corridor for faster and smoother intercity travel.

Bandikui-Jaipur Link expressway trial phase details

The trial run, which began at 8 am on July 3, will remain toll-free for 10 days. During this period, officials will conduct final quality checks, facility testing, and ensure all systems are fully functional before launching toll operations.
 
“All preparations for toll collection are complete. We are waiting for the final approval from higher authorities,” said B.S. Joiya, Project Director, NHAI Dausa Unit, in a statement to IANS.

Key highlights of the new expressway

  • Length: 66.91 km
  • Type: Four-lane access-controlled expressway
  • Speed Limit: Up to 120 km/h
  • Cost: ₹1,368 crore
  • Developer: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)
  • Trial Run: Toll-free for 10 days

Faster connectivity: Jaipur to Delhi in 2.5 hours

Once operational, the Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway will drastically reduce travel time on multiple routes:
  • Jaipur to Bandikui: Now just 25–30 minutes (previously one hour)
  • Gurugram to Bandikui: Travel time reduced to around 3 hours
  • Jaipur to Delhi: 2.5 to 3 hours via Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Connectivity boost via Khuri interchange

The Khuri Interchange, now functional, regulates traffic from the Manoharpur–Kauthun Highway. Additional interchanges are scheduled to open soon, enhancing the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway connectivity and improving traffic flow across Rajasthan and Haryana.

Toll-free access during trial phase

During the trial period, the expressway will be open to all vehicles, except:
  • Tractors
  • Motorcycles
  • Other restricted categories

Proposed toll rates for Jaipur–Delhi expressway route

As per reports by IANS, the tentative toll charges are:
  • Jaipur to Bandikui (66.91 km) ₹150
  • Jaipur–Bandikui–Sohna stretch ₹550–₹560
  • Sohna to Gurugram six-lane highway ₹130
  • Full Jaipur–Delhi route (via Sohna) ₹680–₹690
The NHAI has stated that these toll rates will only be enforced once the testing phase concludes and any operational gaps are addressed.

What does this mean for commuters and travellers?

With the Bandikui-Jaipur Link Expressway nearly ready for full-scale operations, commuters can look forward to:
  • Shorter travel times between key cities
  • Improved logistics efficiency for transporters
  • Reduced congestion on traditional Jaipur-Delhi highways
  • Enhanced access to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway corridor
This marks a significant leap in infrastructure for Rajasthan, particularly for regions like Dausa, Bandikui, and parts of Jaipur, boosting both daily commutes and long-distance connectivity.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

