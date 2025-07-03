Delhi-Jaipur in 3 hours? Bandikui expressway opens for toll-free trial

A major milestone in regional infrastructure was achieved on Wednesday as the trial run of the Bandikui-Jaipur link expressway kicked off. The new 66.91-kilometre access-controlled expressway, developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), will dramatically reduce Jaipur to Delhi travel time from 5–6 hours to just 2.5 to 3 hours.

Built at a cost of ₹1,368 crore, the expressway connects Jaipur directly to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, making it a key corridor for faster and smoother intercity travel.

Bandikui-Jaipur Link expressway trial phase details

The trial run, which began at 8 am on July 3, will remain toll-free for 10 days. During this period, officials will conduct final quality checks, facility testing, and ensure all systems are fully functional before launching toll operations.

“All preparations for toll collection are complete. We are waiting for the final approval from higher authorities,” said B.S. Joiya, Project Director, NHAI Dausa Unit, in a statement to IANS. Key highlights of the new expressway Length: 66.91 km

Type: Four-lane access-controlled expressway

Speed Limit: Up to 120 km/h

Cost: ₹1,368 crore

Developer: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

Trial Run: Toll-free for 10 days Faster connectivity: Jaipur to Delhi in 2.5 hours Once operational, the Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway will drastically reduce travel time on multiple routes: Jaipur to Bandikui: Now just 25–30 minutes (previously one hour)

Gurugram to Bandikui: Travel time reduced to around 3 hours

Jaipur to Delhi: 2.5 to 3 hours via Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Connectivity boost via Khuri interchange The Khuri Interchange, now functional, regulates traffic from the Manoharpur–Kauthun Highway. Additional interchanges are scheduled to open soon, enhancing the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway connectivity and improving traffic flow across Rajasthan and Haryana.

Toll-free access during trial phase During the trial period, the expressway will be open to all vehicles, except: Tractors

Motorcycles

Other restricted categories Proposed toll rates for Jaipur–Delhi expressway route As per reports by IANS, the tentative toll charges are: Jaipur to Bandikui (66.91 km) ₹150

₹150 Jaipur–Bandikui–Sohna stretch ₹550–₹560

₹550–₹560 Sohna to Gurugram six-lane highway ₹130

₹130 Full Jaipur–Delhi route (via Sohna) ₹680–₹690 The NHAI has stated that these toll rates will only be enforced once the testing phase concludes and any operational gaps are addressed. What does this mean for commuters and travellers? With the Bandikui-Jaipur Link Expressway nearly ready for full-scale operations, commuters can look forward to: