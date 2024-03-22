Home / India News / 1 dead, 9 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Supaul

1 dead, 9 injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Supaul

NHAI Regional Officer YB Singh told PTI that 10 labourers were trapped under the debris after the accident

Supaul: People gather after a part of an under-construction bridge over Kosi river collapsed, in Supaul, Friday, March 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Supaul
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

One person was killed and nine people injured as a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Supaul district in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

The 10.2-km bridge was being constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) over the Koshi river between Bheja in Madhubani and Bakaur in Supaul district, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

NHAI Regional Officer YB Singh told PTI that 10 labourers were trapped under the debris after the accident.

"Unfortunately, one person died on the way to the hospital, and the other nine were rescued with minor injuries. They are out of danger now," he said.

"Adequate compensation for the deceased as well as injured victims is being arranged. Experts have been briefed and asked to assess the reason for the accident and suggest necessary remedial measures. Senior NHAI officers have rushed to the site to take immediate action on the matter," he added.

The bridge has 171 piers, and the span between piers 153 and 154 collapsed, he said.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, who holds the Road Construction portfolio, said that an inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

It is a very tragic incident and the government will ensure that the families of the victims get adequate compensation, he said.

Sinha said he was in constant touch with the NHAI as well as the district administration.

District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar along with said senior officers of the administration were at the spot.

Also Read

Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar confident of winning with NDA. Top updates

NHAI awards toll, operate and transfer projects of 273 km for Rs 9,384 cr

Bihar Assembly approves raising caste quota in govt jobs, education to 65%

Bihar Board 12th Result: BSEB 12th result is expected to be out before Holi

Newly formed Nitish Kumar-led govt holds its first cabinet meeting in Patna

Kejriwal's arrest latest in liquor policy 'scam': Who else is behind bars?

SC refuses bail to K Kavitha in ED case related to Delhi excise policy scam

AAP leaders Atishi, Bharadwaj detained as AAP protests CM Kejriwal's arrest

Delhi Assembly cancels scheduled sitting; next session set for March 27

Firm gave BJP Rs 25 cr in donations after director's arrest: Bharadwaj

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar governmentrjdJDUTejashwi Yadav

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story