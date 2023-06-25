Home / India News / Wise policies being adopted by Modi in bringing co-existence: Grand Mufti

Wise policies being adopted by Modi in bringing co-existence: Grand Mufti

The Grand Mufti also presented a special gift to Prime Minister Modi in Cairo

ANI
Photo: Twitter @Narendramodi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 7:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, on Saturday said, "Wise policies are being adopted by PM Modi in bringing co-existence between various factions in India."

"I was honoured to meet PM Modi today, this was our second meeting. Between the two meetings, I have seen that there is great development in India. PM Modi reflects the wise leadership for a big country like India," the Grand Mufti told ANI.

He praised the Prime Minister's leadership in fostering inclusivity

"Wise policies are being adopted by PM Modi in bringing co-existence between the various factions in India. At the religious level, we have strong cooperation with India. The Indian side is also going to provide an Information Technology Centre of Excellence here. We have lots of scope of cooperation," the Grand Mufti said.

The Grand Mufti also presented a special gift to Prime Minister Modi in Cairo.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister, on his maiden state visit to Egypt, met the Grand Mufti in Cairo.

The Grand Mufti fondly recalled his recent visit to India, and highlighted the strong cultural and people-to-people relations between India and Egypt.

Discussions also focused on issues related to social and religious harmony in society and countering extremism and radicalization, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

Earlier, PM Modi also held a roundtable meeting with the Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly.

In his first engagement in Cairo, PM Modi held a meeting with the newly setup India Unit in the Egyptian Cabinet, headed by Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly. Seven Cabinet Ministers and senior officials were present in the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the meeting, discussions focused on deepening cooperation across a range of areas including trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi also thanked Egypt for setting up this dedicated high-level India Unit and appreciated the government's approach towards boosting bilateral ties between the two countries.

After the meeting, PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian community.

He received an enthusiastic welcome from members of the Indian community in Cairo.


Also Read

Pakistan instability, uncertainty will affect India: Mehbooba Mufti

Egypt to offer exclusive industrial cluster to India in Suez Canal EZ

Road for India becoming 'Vishwaguru' is through SAARC, not G-20: Mufti

People realised after demolitions how Article 370 protected J&K: Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti joins Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumes from Awantipora in J-K

Spreading wrong things against us: Sakshi Malik slams Olympic medalist Dutt

'You are a hero', Indian diaspora tells PM Modi as he arrives in Egypt

Assam cabinet nod to Rs 823 crore investment in Numaligarh Refinery

PM Modi meets Egyptian counterpart, top ministers; discusses trade ties

LIVE: Wagner boss turns his fighters back from Moscow to avoid bloodshed

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia-Egyptbilateral ties

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story