Wise policies being adopted by Modi in bringing co-existence: Grand Mufti

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, on Saturday said, "Wise policies are being adopted by PM Modi in bringing co-existence between various factions in India."

"I was honoured to meet PM Modi today, this was our second meeting. Between the two meetings, I have seen that there is great development in India. PM Modi reflects the wise leadership for a big country like India," the Grand Mufti told ANI.

He praised the Prime Minister's leadership in fostering inclusivity

"Wise policies are being adopted by PM Modi in bringing co-existence between the various factions in India. At the religious level, we have strong cooperation with India. The Indian side is also going to provide an Information Technology Centre of Excellence here. We have lots of scope of cooperation," the Grand Mufti said.

The Grand Mufti also presented a special gift to Prime Minister Modi in Cairo.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister, on his maiden state visit to Egypt, met the Grand Mufti in Cairo.

The Grand Mufti fondly recalled his recent visit to India, and highlighted the strong cultural and people-to-people relations between India and Egypt.

Discussions also focused on issues related to social and religious harmony in society and countering extremism and radicalization, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

Earlier, PM Modi also held a roundtable meeting with the Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly.

In his first engagement in Cairo, PM Modi held a meeting with the newly setup India Unit in the Egyptian Cabinet, headed by Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly. Seven Cabinet Ministers and senior officials were present in the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the meeting, discussions focused on deepening cooperation across a range of areas including trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi also thanked Egypt for setting up this dedicated high-level India Unit and appreciated the government's approach towards boosting bilateral ties between the two countries.

After the meeting, PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian community.

He received an enthusiastic welcome from members of the Indian community in Cairo.