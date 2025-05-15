Operations continue after 10 militants gunned down in Manipur's Chandel

Operations were underway on Thursday morning after Assam Rifles gunned down 10 militants in an encounter in Manipur's Chandel district, officials said.

The site of the encounter is close to the India-Myanmar international border in the hilly terrain of Chandel district, an official said, adding it is 130 km from the state capital Imphal and has scant human inhabitation.

Kohima-based Defence PRO told PTI, "The operation is still underway on Thursday morning and more information will be shared only when it is over."

When asked about the identity of the militants involved, a central security official said, "The troops are still conducting operations and the identity is yet to be confirmed." The Army's Eastern Command said in a post on X on Wednesday, "Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres near the New Samtal village, Khengjoy tehsil, Chandel district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on May 14."

"During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 cadres were neutralised and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered," it added.