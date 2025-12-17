Home / India News / 10 schools in Ahmedabad get bomb threat, turns out to be hoax after search

10 schools in Ahmedabad get bomb threat, turns out to be hoax after search

As a precautionary measure, these schools declared a holiday for the afternoon shift as the morning shift was already over when they received the emails

Bomb Threat, School Bomb Threat, Navy Children School
Representative Image: As many as 10 private schools in Ahmedabad received an email on Wednesday threatening bomb blasts. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

As many as 10 private schools in Ahmedabad received an email on Wednesday threatening bomb blasts, which later turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found during searches, police said.

As a precautionary measure, these schools declared a holiday for the afternoon shift as the morning shift was already over when they received the emails, having a common text, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Harshad Patel said.

After being alerted, police, along with the bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad and anti-sabotage teams, reached the schools and conducted a thorough search, Patel told reporters.

"In the email sent to the schools, it was claimed that bomb blasts will be carried out in these establishments during the afternoon. As a precautionary measure, these schools declared a holiday for the afternoon shift as the morning shift was already over," he said.

"Our teams reached the schools and conducted a thorough search. However, nothing suspicious was found. Cybercrime teams are now investigating the source of these emails and who was behind them," Patel said.

The exact contents of these emails are not disclosed because the matter is under investigation, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre gives another extension to commission probing Manipur violence

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha reconvenes, Bills laid on table

AI-based digital toll collection to be implemented by 2026-end: Gadkari

Indigo crisis: HC rejects PIL seeking higher compensation for passengers

Delhi Police arrests 5 in murder of Lawrence Bishnoi's former aide Parry

Topics :Bomb Threat CallsAhmedabadGujarat

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story