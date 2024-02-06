Home / India News / 10 Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be rolled out from March this year

10 Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be rolled out from March this year

The Vande Bharat trains will have sleeper coach express trains for a more comfortable journey. The first 10 Vande Bharat Sleeper coaches trains will run on track from March 2024

Source: X/@AshwiniVaishnaw
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 3:12 PM IST
The most popular and comfortable way of travelling in India is by Railway, the journey has become more comfortable through the Vande Bharat Express Train, which was launched in February 2019. This super-fast train is an AC Chair car and connects cities across the country.

Vande Bharat is now gearing up to introduce sleeper trains after starting with chair cars. The Vande Bharat Express train will come with sleeper coaches on track from March 2024, the prototype for which is ready, and the trial will begin in April. If you want to know everything about Vande Bharat Trains Sleeper Coaches, here's all you need to know.

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains currently boast of high-speed capabilities, which are tailored for long-distance journeys. More electric units are also added to enhance efficiency and reduce travel times, aiming to surpass the speeds achieved by Rajdhani trains.

10 New Vande Bharat Sleeper Coaches
According to reports, Indian Railways is to introduce sleeper coaches to Vande Bharat trains, adding the first 10 Vande Bharat Trains in March 2024 with such capabilities. The initial routes earmarked for these trains, which include Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah, are expected to start in April.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains: Route, Details

Initially, the first Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Trains are likely to run between Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah and these trains will run faster as compared to Rajdhanis. The prototypes of the sleeper trains are all ready and they will comprise sleeping berths for both AC and non-AC coaches. The number of coaches will be around 16-20 in the new Vande Bharat Express Sleeper trains. The prototypes for the first set of sleep have been placed at Chennai's Integral Coach Factory.

Vande Bharat Metro
The Vande Bharat trains with chair cars are already operational, while the introduction of the Vande Bharat Metro service is still under discussion. However, the prototype of these Vande Bharat trains is expected to be unveiled in the near future exploring the possibility of expanding the Vande Bharat concept to urban transit systems.

Indian Railways expands network
Recently Indian Railways has made significant development and has extended its network as 26,000 kilometres of new tracks have been laid down. Around 20 per cent of this expansion amounting to approximately 5,500 kilometres was accomplished in the fiscal year 2024 only. 

The Indian Railways plans to construct an additional 40,000 kilometres of tracks over the next 7 to 8 years. This work is related to the completion of three proposed freight corridor projects which are in the development stages. 

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

