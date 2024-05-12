Home / India News / Uttarkashi Police urges devotees to postpone Yamunotri pilgrimage today

Uttarkashi Police urges devotees to postpone Yamunotri pilgrimage today

Uttarkashi Police tweeted, Today, a sufficient number of devotees have reached Shri Yamunotri Dham as per its capacity. Now, sending more devotees is risky

Amarnath pilgrims, pilgrims
Representational Image of devotees. (Photo: Twitter)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
As the Char Dham Yatra has begun, the Uttarkashi police have warned that sufficient devotees have reached Yamunotri and sending more devotees can be dangerous and requested worshippers to postpone their yatra for May 12.

Taking to their official X handle, the Uttarkashi Police tweeted, "Today, a sufficient number of devotees have reached Shri Yamunotri Dham as per its capacity. Now, sending more devotees is risky."

 

The police added further, "All the devotees who are going to Yamunotri today, are requested to postpone their Yamunotri Yatra today."

In another tweet, the Uttarkashi police informed about traffic and security arrangements for the Yamunotri Dham route. It tweeted, "SP Uttarkashi Shri Arpan Yaduvanshi reached Yamuna Valley and took charge of traffic and security to make traffic and police arrangements for the Yamunotri Dham Yatra route. To ensure systematic traffic management and to deal with traffic jams, he is coming on the road at midnight to monitor the arrangements."

The police also informed that for the convenience and safety of the pilgrims, the traffic/journey is being operated through a gate/one-way system on narrow and sensitive routes. "On the Yamunotri walking route, horses, mules and dandi-kandi are being operated through a rotation system," the police tweeted.

Meanwhile, over 29,000 devotees paid obeisance at Kedarnath Dham on the first day of the pilgrimage of Char Dham Yatra.

According to the State Information Department, "The Char Dham Yatra commenced in Uttarakhand on May 10. For the last two days, all three Dhams including Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have been bustling. On the first day, a record number of more than 29 thousand pilgrims from India and abroad visited Kedarnath Dham."

The Char Dham Yatra, steeped in profound spiritual significance in Hinduism, unfolds a journey of devotion and introspection, traversing the sacred realms of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, culminating in spiritual rejuvenation and divine communion.

Topics :Chaar Dham YatraUttarkhandYamuna riverKedarnath

First Published: May 12 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

