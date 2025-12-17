Delhi AQI remains 'very poor'; govt announces BS-VI vehicle rules

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday morning, with cold winds sweeping across the national capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) at 7 am across all monitoring stations was below the severe range, although several areas recorded ‘poor’ levels.

AQI readings across key areas

Anand Vihar: 341

Ashok Vihar: 349

Bawana: 376

Chandni Chowk: 328

RK Puram: 341

Rohini: 364

Vivek Vihar: 354

By 4 pm on Tuesday, Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 354, remaining in the ‘very poor’ category. Jahangirpuri, Mundka, and Wazirpur recorded the highest readings at 426.

CPCB AQI categories: 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very poor 401–500: Severe Government tightens pollution curbs Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that from Thursday, December 18, only BS-VI-compliant vehicles from outside Delhi would be allowed entry into the capital. Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will also be denied fuel at petrol pumps. Automated cameras at fuel stations will monitor compliance. Sirsa added that Delhi currently operates 3,400 electric buses, with plans to expand the fleet to 7,500 to reduce vehicular emissions. A scientific committee has been constituted to recommend pollution-control measures, while the Commission for Air Quality Management has set up a separate panel.