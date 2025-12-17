Home / India News / Delhi AQI remains 'very poor'; govt announces BS-VI vehicle rules

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor'; govt announces BS-VI vehicle rules

Delhi's air stays 'very poor' with AQI above 300 in several areas; govt enforces BS-VI vehicle rules, checks, and bans on construction vehicles to curb pollution

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution
Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday morning, with cold winds sweeping across the national capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) at 7 am across all monitoring stations was below the severe range, although several areas recorded ‘poor’ levels.
 
AQI readings across key areas
 
Anand Vihar: 341
Ashok Vihar: 349
Bawana: 376
Chandni Chowk: 328

RK Puram: 341
Rohini: 364
Vivek Vihar: 354
 
By 4 pm on Tuesday, Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 354, remaining in the ‘very poor’ category. Jahangirpuri, Mundka, and Wazirpur recorded the highest readings at 426.
 
CPCB AQI categories:
 
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very poor
401–500: Severe
 

Government tightens pollution curbs

 
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that from Thursday, December 18, only BS-VI-compliant vehicles from outside Delhi would be allowed entry into the capital. Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will also be denied fuel at petrol pumps. Automated cameras at fuel stations will monitor compliance.
 
Sirsa added that Delhi currently operates 3,400 electric buses, with plans to expand the fleet to 7,500 to reduce vehicular emissions. A scientific committee has been constituted to recommend pollution-control measures, while the Commission for Air Quality Management has set up a separate panel.
 
Construction-related vehicles will face bans, and strict penalties, including sealing of offending vehicles will be imposed on violators. 
 

Weather forecast

 
Dense smog that disrupted transport, flights, and road safety over the past few days appears to have cleared on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast mainly clear skies, with shallow fog at many places and moderate fog at isolated locations during morning hours.
 
Maximum temperatures are expected between 23–25 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 9–11 degrees Celsius.

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir qualityDelhi weatherBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

