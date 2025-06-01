Home / India News / IMD predicts light rainfall for Mumbai today, yellow alert issued in Delhi

IMD predicts light rainfall for Mumbai today, yellow alert issued in Delhi

Mumbai will see light rains and strong winds, while Delhi expects moderate rain, thunderstorms as IMD issues alerts for June 1

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains
Delhi is set to see cloudy skies with moderate rainfall today. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected as well. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 7:51 AM IST
Mumbai is likely to witness light rain on Sunday (June 1), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast also indicates a generally cloudy sky with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds.
 
Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 27 and 34 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa till June 2. 
 

Mumbai logs record May rainfall

 
Last week, Mumbai saw its heaviest May rainfall since Cyclone Tauktae in 2021, signalling an early arrival of the southwest monsoon. Intense rain and waterlogging disrupted flights and train services across the city.
 
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) fined four mini-pumping station operators ₹10 lakh each for failing to install and activate pumps at key flood-prone junctions during the downpour. The BMC said penalties were imposed on operators at Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Yellow Gate, and Chunabhatti for not ensuring the stations were operational before May 25, as mandated in the pre-monsoon requirements. 
 

Yellow alert in Delhi

 
Delhi is set to see cloudy skies with moderate rainfall today. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected as well. The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the day.
 
Air quality in Delhi deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category on Sunday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 208 at 7 am on June 1, compared to 197 at the same time a day earlier. 
 
According to the CPCB, AQI is categorised as follows: 0–50 (good), 51–100 (satisfactory), 101–200 (moderate), 201–300 (poor), 301–400 (very poor), and 401–500 (severe).
         

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

