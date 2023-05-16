Home / India News / 120 mn rural households provided with tap water connections: Govt data

120 mn rural households provided with tap water connections: Govt data

The lowest coverage was noted in Lakshadweep at zero per cent, the data suggested

Press Trust of India New Delhi
120 mn rural households provided with tap water connections: Govt data

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Out of 19.44 crore rural households in the country, 12 crore have been provided with tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), official data showed.

However, less than 50 per cent of the rural households in nine states and union territories, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, are among those to receive the connection.

The lowest coverage was noted in Lakshadweep at zero per cent, the data suggested.

Under the mission, the Centre aims to install tap water connections in all rural households by 2024. Tap water supply has been given to 9,06,846 schools, 9,39,909 Anganwadi centres and 3,87,148 lakh gram panchayat offices and community health centres (CHCs).

Among states and UTs, Meghalaya has the lowest coverage of tap water connections in schools at 57 per cent, the data showed.

Also Read

India has committed over $240 bn in water sector: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

110 mn rural households in India now have access to tap-water connection

Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,000 cr for Tripura under Jal Jeevan Mission: CM

Jal Jeevan Mission hits 11 million mark, PM Modi lauds 'great feat'

Jal Jeevan Mission facing hurdles in Meghalaya due to drying up of water

Everything you need to know about Praveen Sood, the next CBI Director

Eminent educationist Manoj Soni takes oath as chairman of the UPSC

Delhi HC issues contempt notice to lawyer accusing judge of dishonesty

FM Sitharaman advises new recruits to inform public about Rozgar Mela

Rahul to visit US for a week ahead of PM Modi's trip, to attend programmes

Topics :Jal Jeevan Missionrural householdswater management

First Published: May 16 2023 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story