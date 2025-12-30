Over 180 flights cancelled as dense fog hits North India; delays continue

Dense fog continued to disrupt flight operations across Northern India this month, with over 180 flights cancelled in the region and hundreds more delayed on Tuesday, industry sources said. About 200 flights were cancelled on Monday due to dense fog.

How severe was the disruption at Delhi airport?

At Delhi airport, about 118 flights were cancelled and at least 16 flights diverted due to bad weather by 9:35 am on Monday.

“Due to low visibility, 58 departures and 60 arrivals have been cancelled at the Delhi airport between 12 am and 9:35 am on Monday,” a source said.

The Delhi airport handles around 1,360 flights a day.

What did airlines say about cancellations and schedules? IndiGo, India’s largest carrier, said on its website that 72 flights were cancelled on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions across northern India. The airline cancelled 13 flights, which were scheduled for Wednesday, on Tuesday itself due to bad weather. Currently, overall 3,320 domestic flights operate daily within India, while around 1,315 international flights operate to and from the country, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. What are DGCA’s winter fog procedures, and what do CAT-III systems allow? The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has designated December 10 to February 10 as the winter fog season for aviation operations this financial year.