19 injured as Vaishali Superfast Express train coach catches fire in UP

A fire broke out in a coach of a passenger train early Thursday, just hours after a blaze in an express train injured 19 in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district.

"Some people have been taken to a hospital," Etawah Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjai Kumar said and added that more details are awaited.



Earlier it was reported that eight people had been injured.

The fire was reported around 2:40 am on Thursday when the Delhi-Saharasa Vaishali Express was passing through an area under the Friends Colony police station, he said.



“The fire broke out in the coach next to the pantry, in which 19 people were injured. Out of the 19, 11 were facing breathing issues and they have been referred elsewhere,” an official said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire in the train's S-6 coach was doused, police said.

On Wednesday, around 5:30 pm, a fire broke out in the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express train, damaging three coaches and injuring eight passengers, according to officials.

The cause of the fires is yet to be ascertained, police said.