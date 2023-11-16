LIVE: BJP-Congress top brass to begin campaign in Rajasthan today

Top leaders from the Congress and the BJP are set to arrive in Rajasthan on Thursday to campaign for their respective parties ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies of the BJP in Deoli (Tonk), Charbhuja and Bhim (both in Rajsamand) while Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hold two public meetings in Sriganganagar. In Jaipur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will address BJP workers in the Jhotwara assembly constituency in support of party candidate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. He will address another rally in Bassi and lead a roadshow in Vidhyadhar Nagar. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday presided over a repatriation ceremony in London for two 8th-century temple idols stolen from India and discovered in England recently. The Yogini Chamunda and Yogini Gomukhi idols, stolen from a temple in Lokhari in Uttar Pradesh between the late 1970s and the early 1980s, were recovered by the High Commission of India in London with support from India Pride Project, and Art Recovery International. In a significant move, the United Nations Security Council has approved a resolution calling for a series of humanitarian pauses in Gaza, CNN reported. The resolution received support from twelve states during the session held on Wednesday, while the United States, Russia, and the United Kingdom chose to abstain from the vote. The adopted resolution emphasises the need for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to enable, consistent with international humanitarian law, the full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access for United Nations humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners," as reported by CNN.