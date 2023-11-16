LIVE: BJP-Congress top brass to begin campaign in Rajasthan today

Top leaders from the Congress and the BJP are set to arrive in Rajasthan on Thursday to campaign for their respective parties ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies of the BJP in Deoli (Tonk), Charbhuja and Bhim (both in Rajsamand) while Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hold two public meetings in Sriganganagar. In Jaipur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will address BJP workers in the Jhotwara assembly constituency in support of party candidate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. He will address another rally in Bassi and lead a roadshow in Vidhyadhar Nagar.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday presided over a repatriation ceremony in London for two 8th-century temple idols stolen from India and discovered in England recently. The Yogini Chamunda and Yogini Gomukhi idols, stolen from a temple in Lokhari in Uttar Pradesh between the late 1970s and the early 1980s, were recovered by the High Commission of India in London with support from India Pride Project, and Art Recovery International.
In a significant move, the United Nations Security Council has approved a resolution calling for a series of humanitarian pauses in Gaza, CNN reported. The resolution received support from twelve states during the session held on Wednesday, while the United States, Russia, and the United Kingdom chose to abstain from the vote. The adopted resolution emphasises the need for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to enable, consistent with international humanitarian law, the full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access for United Nations humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners," as reported by CNN.
Gopal Rai to hold a review meeting with Environment Department
9:02 AM
EAM Jaishankar raises Khalistan issue with leaders in UK
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has raised India's long-standing concerns about pro-Khalistan extremism in the UK during his meetings with the country's leaders, stressing that they should be on guard against the misuse of freedom of expression and speech. Jaishankar concluded his five-day visit to the UK on Wednesday, which he described as timely after a series of cross-party engagements amid substantial progress on the ongoing free trade agreement negotiations.
8:52 AM
GAIL India issues swap tender for 24 LNG cargoes in 2025: Report
GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a swap tender offering 24 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes loading out of the United States next year in exchange for 24 other cargoes for delivery to India in 2025, said two industry sources on Thursday. India's largest gas distributor is offering two cargoes per month, from January to December, for loading from Sabine Pass on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. It is seeking the cargoes for delivery to the Dhamra terminal for the same months on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis.
8:36 AM
Heavily armed Haitian gang surrounds hospital in capital, traps people inside
A heavily armed gang surrounded a hospital in Haiti, trapping women, children, and newborns inside until police rescued them, according to the director of the medical centre, who pleaded for help via social media. The Fontaine Hospital Center in the capital of Port-au-Prince is considered an oasis and a lifeline in a community overrun by gangs that have unleashed increasingly violent attacks against each other and residents. People who live in the capital's sprawling Cite Soleil slum are routinely raped, beaten and killed.
8:23 AM
AQI in Delhi remains in 'Severe' category
8:22 AM
Met CEO of Micron Technology, discussed expansion plans in India: Goyal
8:14 AM
UN Security Council adopts resolution urging humanitarian pauses in Gaza
8:14 AM
Jaishankar presides over repatriation of 2 stolen idols in UK
8:13 AM
BJP-Congress top brass to begin campaign in Rajasthan today
