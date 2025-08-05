Home / India News / 192 dead, roads and power supply hit as monsoon wreaks havoc in Himachal

192 dead, roads and power supply hit as monsoon wreaks havoc in Himachal

Mandi remains the worst-affected district, with 318 roads blocked due to heavy rainfall and landslides, including three key national highways (NH-21, NH-003, and NH-154)


Despite ongoing efforts, many areas remain inaccessible, and restoration work is being carried out on a war footing, officials said. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 2:36 PM IST
Widespread monsoon-related disruptions continue to affect Himachal Pradesh, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reporting that 449 roads, 753 distribution transformers (DTRs), and 276 water supply schemes were impacted across the state as of 10 am on Tuesday.

The SDMA confirmed that the total death toll has reached 192 since the onset of the monsoon season. This includes 106 rain-related fatalities and 86 deaths in road accidents, underscoring the dual threat of natural hazards and infrastructural vulnerability during the current weather conditions. 

ALSO READ: Met issues 'orange' alert in Himachal, 103 rain-related deaths so far 



The Seraj, Thalout, and Karsog subdivisions in Mandi have reported the highest number of disruptions. The district also accounted for 657 power outages, indicating extensive damage to electrical infrastructure. 

Other severely impacted districts include Kullu with 67 roads blocked, Kangra with 23, and Sirmour with 22.

In Kullu, NH-305 was blocked near Jhed (Khanag) due to landslides, while in Una, the Pandoga bridge on the Panjawar-Bathdi road suffered structural damage due to flooding, prompting its closure until further notice. 

Despite ongoing efforts, many areas remain inaccessible, and restoration work is being carried out on a war footing, officials said. Irrigation and sewerage schemes in Kullu have been temporarily restored to maintain functional continuity, the SDMA added.

The SDMA continues to issue alerts and has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in vulnerable zones.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Himachal PradeshMonsoon heavy rainsDisasterdisaster deaths

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

