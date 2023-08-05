Home / India News / 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court accepts Jagdish Tytler's bail bond

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court accepts Jagdish Tytler's bail bond

The magisterial court had on July 26 summoned Tytler on August 5. It passed the order after taking cognisance of a charge sheet in the case

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Saturday accepted a bail bond furnished by Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case connected with the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand, who had on July 26 summoned Tytler on Saturday in connection with the case, noted that the accused has already been granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court.

The court further directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide a copy of the charge sheet to Tytler.

The Congress leader appeared before the court amid high security.

"Bail bond furnished. Accepted, subject to conditions imposed on bail order," the magistrate said.

Tytler's wife, Jennifer Tytler, stood security for him in the case.

The court verified her identity and financial status, and after noting that she was financially independent, accepted her as a surety.

The judge will now hear the matter on August 11.

On Friday, the sessions court granted the relief to Tytler on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount. It also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission.

The magisterial court had on July 26 summoned Tytler on August 5. It passed the order after taking cognisance of a charge sheet in the case.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

Also Read

CBI records Jagdish Tytler's voice sample in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court issues notice to produce records against Tytler

1984 riots: CBI court summons trial court records in Pul Bangash case

1984 riots: Court to take call on chargesheet against Tytler on Jul 19

India records 77 new COVID-19 cases; infection tally stands at 4.49 crore

50 arrested for indulging in violence during Chandrababu Naidu's rally

5 dead, over 12 injured after tractor-trolley rams into dumper in Hathras

Days after violence, Hayana govt demolishes 45 illegal shops in Nuh

Ranchi-bound Indigo flight develops technical snag, returns to Delhi

Topics :1984 anti-Sikh riotsJagdish TytlerDelhi courtLaw

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story