Home / India News / Ranchi-bound Indigo flight develops technical snag, returns to Delhi

Ranchi-bound Indigo flight develops technical snag, returns to Delhi

A passenger, onboard the flight said that the pilot of Indigo flight number 6E-2172 announced mid-air about the technical glitch in the aircraft, and said that flight is returning to the IGI airport

ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A Ranchi-bound Indigo flight returned to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi within an hour after its take-off on Saturday morning following a technical snag, officials said.

A passenger, onboard the flight said that the pilot of Indigo flight number 6E-2172 announced mid-air about the technical glitch in the aircraft, and said that the flight is returning to the IGI airport.

"The pilot announced that there was a technical snag in the plane, so we are going back to Delhi airport. We felt vibration on-board during flight," the passenger told ANI.

The Indigo flight took off from the national capital at around 7.40 am and returned at 8.20 am.

Indigo crew informed the passengers that another aircraft is being arranged for the said operation but it will take some time.

There was no immediate statement from the airline on the said incident.

Earlier on Friday, a Delhi-bound flight made an emergency landing at Patna due to glitches in one engine in the aircraft.

Indigo flight 6E 2433 to Delhi, three minutes after departure reported one engine inoperative. The aircraft landed safely at 0911 hours, airport authorities had said.

Also Read

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts

Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

3 dead, 17 missing in massive landslides U'khand's Rudraprayag district

Cong chief Kharge congratulates World Archery Championships gold medallists

PM Narendra Modi congratulates World Archery Championships gold medallists

UP CM extends greetings on completion of 4 years of Article 370 abrogation

We could have shown truth of Kejriwal's governance to K'taka minister: Cong

Topics :RanchiIndiGoairlinesairline industry

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story