5 dead, over 12 injured after tractor-trolley rams into dumper in Hathras

At least five people were killed and over a dozen injured after a tractor-trolley and a dumper collided in the Hathras district late on Friday night, said the police on Saturday.

ANI
Photo: ANI/Representative

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 12:51 PM IST
According to Superintendent of Police Devesh Pandey, the deceased were identified as Vikram, Madhuri, Hemlata, Lakhmi, and Abhishek.

The SP said that the Hathras occupants of the tractor-trolley were pilgrims on their way from Jalesar to Goverdhan.

The SP added that the incident took place when the tractor-trolley that had reached the Sadabad road collided with the dumper.

The official further said that more than a dozen people were injured in the accident.

"Some of the injured were brought to the Community Health Center while three were sent to the district hospital," said the SP.

The seriously injured were referred to Agra from the Sadabad Health Centre while one was referred to Aligarh Medical from the district hospital, added the official.

Topics :Uttar PradeshAccidentTractors

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

