Home / India News / 2,000 police personnel deployed in Varanasi ahead of first Monday of Sawan

2,000 police personnel deployed in Varanasi ahead of first Monday of Sawan

Nearly 2000 police personnel, 6 companies of CRPF, 10 companies of PAC, one flood relief company, and 1 team of ATS have been deployed

police, UP Police
For security and traffic arrangements, regular anti-encroachment drives were being carried out in the Varanasi district (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ahead of the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan, security arrangements have been intensified in Varanasi, with the police deploying additional personnel to manage the anticipated heavy footfall of devotees.

Speaking to ANI, Kashi Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Saravanan Thangamani said, "Adequate police force has been deployed, seeing the possibility of a large number of devotees who arrive in Kashi (during sawan). Nearly 2000 police personnel, 6 companies of CRPF, 10 companies of PAC, one flood relief company, and 1 team of ATS have been deployed."

"For security and traffic arrangements, regular anti-encroachment drives were being carried out in the Varanasi district and also in the Kashi Zone around the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Aerial surveillance via drones is also being carried out," he added.

The ADCP also noted the rising water level of the Ganga River due to continuous rainfall. "Before the first Monday of Sawan, the water level of the river has risen, so we have put a stop to the use of boats. The water level is above 65 metres and the flow is also strong... Social media cells have been activated so that no fake news or rumours are spread on social media. Orders have been given to take immediate action in case of any fake news spread on social media," he said.

Earlier, due to incessant rainfall, several ghats and temples in Varanasi were submerged as the Ganga crossed the danger mark. Locals said that the water level is rising by one step daily at the ghats.

A resident, Sonu Sahani, told ANI, "Water level is rising by one step each day. There were 84 ghats here, and after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the Namo Ghat, there are now 85 ghats here. We are in contact with all the ghats, while some roads are blocked. This happens annually, whenever it rains, it causes difficulty for the public as they get stuck."

Another local, Lakhan Kumar Sahani, said, "The water is rising one or two steps daily. There is difficulty in watching Ganga Aarti and operating boats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi highlights jobs boost, gives 51K joining letters at Rozgar Mela

LIVE updates: 2 dead, 8 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi; rescue ops underway

Three tiger cubs die in Bannerghatta despite efforts from doctors

Indians elated with Unesco tag for 'Maratha Military Landscapes': PM Modi

Delhi CM gives ₹5 lakh each to shop owners affected by Dilli Haat fire

Topics :VaranasiUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmentUP Police

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story