2,000 police personnel deployed in Varanasi ahead of first Monday of Sawan

Ahead of the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan, security arrangements have been intensified in Varanasi, with the police deploying additional personnel to manage the anticipated heavy footfall of devotees.

Speaking to ANI, Kashi Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Saravanan Thangamani said, "Adequate police force has been deployed, seeing the possibility of a large number of devotees who arrive in Kashi (during sawan). Nearly 2000 police personnel, 6 companies of CRPF, 10 companies of PAC, one flood relief company, and 1 team of ATS have been deployed."

"For security and traffic arrangements, regular anti-encroachment drives were being carried out in the Varanasi district and also in the Kashi Zone around the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Aerial surveillance via drones is also being carried out," he added.

The ADCP also noted the rising water level of the Ganga River due to continuous rainfall. "Before the first Monday of Sawan, the water level of the river has risen, so we have put a stop to the use of boats. The water level is above 65 metres and the flow is also strong... Social media cells have been activated so that no fake news or rumours are spread on social media. Orders have been given to take immediate action in case of any fake news spread on social media," he said.

Earlier, due to incessant rainfall, several ghats and temples in Varanasi were submerged as the Ganga crossed the danger mark. Locals said that the water level is rising by one step daily at the ghats. A resident, Sonu Sahani, told ANI, "Water level is rising by one step each day. There were 84 ghats here, and after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the Namo Ghat, there are now 85 ghats here. We are in contact with all the ghats, while some roads are blocked. This happens annually, whenever it rains, it causes difficulty for the public as they get stuck."