PM Modi highlights jobs boost, gives 51K joining letters at Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised his government's focus on generating employment in the public and private sectors, asserting that the country has progressed in every field in the past 11 years.
In a virtual address after the distribution of over 51,000 appointment letters, he said his government's welfare schemes, be it building over 40 million houses for the poor, distributing over 100 million new LPG connections or the rooftop solar programme, have created lakhs of new employment opportunities.
Noting that over 250 million people were lifted out of poverty in the past 10 years, the prime minister said it would not have happened but for the employment and sources of income generated for them.
These poor people used to have a difficult living and feared death but became so strong that they defeated poverty, he added.
Modi said his government's focus on boosting manufacturing has paid off, saying electronic manufacturing has risen over five times in 11 years and mobile manufacturing units number nearly 300 from two to four earlier.
Defence manufacturing is being discussed proudly after Operation Sindoor, he said in an apparent reference to India's indigenous military capability shown during the conflict with Pakistan.
The worth of defence production has gone beyond Rs 1.25 trillion, he added.
Speaking of his recent five-nation tour, he said the whole world now recognises the strength of India's demography and democracy.
The strength of India's youth is its biggest capital and a guarantee of the country's bright future, he added.
Appointment letters were distributed as part of the government's Rozgar Mela.
The Rozgar Mela will play a significant role in providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in nation-building, a government statement has said, adding that over 10 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far under it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
